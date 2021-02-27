Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranvir Shorey answers if he fractured leg while 'dancing too much’ after testing Covid-negative
Ranvir Shorey answers if he fractured leg while 'dancing too much’ after testing Covid-negative

Ranvir Shorey was asked by a fan if his leg fracture was caused by too much happy dancing after recovering from Covid-19. See his reply here.
Ranvir Shorey has fractured his leg.

After testing negative for Covid-19 earlier this week, Ranvir Shorey has now fractured his leg. One of his fans teased him, asking if the fracture was caused due to excessive dancing after his recovery.

“Corona negative report ke khushi me kuch jyada hi dance kar liye (Did you dance a little too much to celebrate testing negative for the coronavirus)?” the fan wrote, to which the actor gave a rather cryptic response: “Life is a dance.”

When another fan remarked that there is ‘never a dull moment’ in Ranvir’s life, he replied, “Not unless it’s scheduled.”

On Thursday, Ranvir shared an update on his health. “Happy to say I have tested negative for Covid after a week of quarantining and treatment. Thank you all for the good wishes,” he wrote. Earlier, on February 18, he had tweeted, “Update: Sense of taste and smell have gone. #covidpositive #covidlife #COVID19.”

Ranvir was recently seen in the Eros Now series Metro Park 2. In the last few months, he has had a number of OTT releases, including MX Player series High and Disney+ Hotstar series Pariwar. He was also seen in a supporting role in Lootcase, which got a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Ranvir praised the web space. “Streaming platforms are inherently more democratic. Earlier, there used to be a limited number of shows and theatres controlled by a limited number of people because of their relationship and having what you call the ‘star system’ on their side. But now, with streaming platforms, that is not the case. Everybody’s product is on the shelf for the audience to choose from. That is a much healthier system of working than the theatrical ones,” he said.

