Twitter user tells Ranvir Shorey, 'Konkana was right when she left you'. See his witty reply

Actor Ranvir Shorey has been fielding a lot of criticism on Twitter ever since he made a comment on students participating in political discussions. Ranvir had commented on climate activist Disha Ravi's recent arrest.

Responding to a tweet by journalist Faye D'Souza, in which she had expressed concern over Disha's arrest and how parents would now tell their children to stay away from protests, Ranvir had said, "Keeping students out of politics is actually a good thing, imho."

The actor's tweet got a lot of flak online. One person even made a personal attack, writing, "Konkona was Right When She Left You." Replying to the person, Ranvir wrote, "No, no, apparently I’m right and she’s left."

Actor Konkana Sensharma is Ranvir's ex-wife and is known for her more liberal views. Ranvir and Konkona got married in 2010 and separated five years ago. Their divorce was finalised last year. The couple has a son together, Haroon.

No, no, apparently I’m right and she’s left. 😂 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 15, 2021





Speaking about the possibility of collaboration with Konkana, Ranvir had said in an interview last year, “I doubt that. With the first one (Konkona's directorial debut A Death In The Gunj), she made sure I was a part of it, but we were separating at the time. Even if the bitterness is there, it should not spill over to the child's life. That is more important for me. Whatever steps we take, they have to be right for Haroon.”

In 2019, Ranvir responded to a question about remarrying Konkona during an interactive session on Twitter. “I love @konkonas as Director and Actor... Will you guys ever get married again... #AskRanvir,” a fan asked. He simply reacted with a number of laughing emojis.

Ranvir was recently seen in the second season of Sacred Games and then in Lootcase, with Kunal Kemmu. Konkona was last seen in Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly, Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare.

