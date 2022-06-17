Ranvir Shorey hugs his new iPhone gifted by Anupam Kher, calls it 'mere jigar ka tukda'. Watch

Actor Anupam Kher shared a video featuring Ranvir Shorey on Friday. In the clip, a happy Ranvir is seen holding an iPhone close to him and calling it his ‘jigar ka tukda (a piece of my heart)’. The phone was gifted to him by Anupam. Also Read: Anupam Kher left amused as girl refuses to confirm he is a ‘good uncle’ even after having chocolates brought by him

Sharing the video featuring Ranvir, Anupam wrote on Instagram, “Dearest @ranvirshorey! You are hilarious! Thank you for agreeing to be part of our film #TheSignature in a special role. You were brilliant. As a token of appreciation for your graceful gesture, I gifted you something you needed badly! I love our conversation. #Friend #Actor #Humbled #KhoslaKaGhosla.”

In the video, Ranvir called the iPhone that Anupam gifted him his 'jaan' and 'jigar ka tukda'. He further jokingly says that Anupam should do such gestures for him every year. Ranvir is seen hugging the phone in the video.

Ranvir is filming The Signature, which also stars actor Mahima Chaudhry and Anupam. The Signature is produced by KC Bokadia. ETimes said in a report that Anupam will not sport a bald look in the movie, which will also star Neena Kulkarni.

Earlier in June, Mahima announced in a video that when Anupam approached her for the film, she was getting treated at a hospital. She said that she had been receiving calls to do web series and films, but she could not say yes to the offers because she had to shave off her hair for treatment, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She later got emotional and said that she asked Anupam if she could do his film with a wig.

