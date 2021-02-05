Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranvir Shorey mocks Greta Thunberg in a song, calls activist 'uneducated'; says Rihanna is a 'bahana'
Ranvir Shorey mocks Greta Thunberg in a song, calls activist 'uneducated'; says Rihanna is a 'bahana'

Actor Ranvir Shorey has mocked singer Rihanna and activist Greta Thunberg in a song. He said that Greta is 'uneducated' and that Rihanna is an 'bahana (excuse)'.
Actor Ranvir Shorey has mocked singer Rihanna and activist Greta Thunberg in a new song. He later claimed that the song had gone 'viral'.

Ranvir shared the clip on his Twitter account on Thursday. In it, he could be seen strumming a guitar and singing a song about Rihanna and Greta, both of whom recently commented on the ongoing farmers' agitation in India. He hinted that they were being used as tools in a larger conspiracy.

"Wow! This song of mine has gone #viral. I think more for its lucidity than its melody," the actor wrote on Friday, adding the hashtag, "India Rejects Propaganda." In his original tweet, he sang that Greta, who was declared Time magazine's Person of the Year in 2019 and has twice been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, is 'uneducated'. A similar comment was made against Greta, by actor Kangana Ranaut.

"Best way to explain it is with a simple, fun song," he wrote, singing about Rihanna being a 'bahana (excuse).' On Twitter, the clip has 2.2 lakh views.

Earlier this week, both Rihanna and Greta shared the same news article about the farmer agitation, leading to mass uproar on social media, that prompted a statement from the external affairs ministry. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, and others, used similar language and hashtags in tweets calling for unity.

Interestingly, Ranvir's ex-wife, actor Konkona Sensharma, said in a tweet that she felt the celebrities' comments were made out of 'fear'.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut attacks Rihanna again, says singer must have charged 'at least 100 crore' for tweet

Ranvir in an earlier interview had said that Kangana Ranaut ‘says a lot of sensational things for the effect more than the content’ but questioned the attempts to silence her.

