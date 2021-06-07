Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranvir Shorey on co-parenting son with Konkona Sensharma: 'Important not to let our feelings affect his life'
bollywood

Ranvir Shorey on co-parenting son with Konkona Sensharma: 'Important not to let our feelings affect his life'

Ranvir Shorey has commented on how he co-parents his 10-year-old son Haroon with his ex-wife, Konkona Sensharma.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 07, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Ex-couple Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma pose with their son, Haroon.

Ranvir Shorey has said that he and his ex-wife, Konkona Sensharma, are working together to ensure that that their son, 10-year-old Haroon, is unaffected by their feelings for each other. Ranvir gave an insight into how they co-parent Haroon, and said that there are no rigid rules in place.

In an interview, he said that Haroon is free to move freely between his parents' homes, as and when he chooses. But right now, he is dividing time between them, on a week-to-week basis.

"I think the best way to put it is, it will be that even if we couldn't give him one home, we have at least managed to give him one neighbourhood. We don't keep things rigid that if he is with me, he can't see you and if he is with you, he can't see me. If both of us are not working right now in the lockdown - one week he is with me, one week he is staying at her house," Ranvir told Times Now.

He added, "And even in between, if he is free to go whenever he wants to go from one house to another house. So we have kept it very fluid and easy. It is important not to let the feelings that we have for each other affect the child's life."

Also read: Ranvir Shorey on working with ex-wife Konkona Sensharma again: ‘I doubt that’

Ranvir and Konkona tied the knot in 2010. They welcomed Haroon a year later, but separated in 2015. Their divorce was finalised in 2020. Earlier this year, they reunited to celebrate Haroon's 10th birthday. "10! Happy Birthday, Haroon Shorey! You light up our lives!" Ranvir had posted on social media.

Topics
ranvir shorey konkona sensharma

IND USA
