Ranvir Shorey finds out Swara Bhasker has blocked him on Twitter; see his reaction

Ranvir Shorey recently found out that Swara Bhasker has blocked him on Twitter. Though neither Ranvir nor Swara hinted at what might have been the reason behind her action, Ranvir took to the social media platform to express his disappointment. Also Read| Swara Bhasker responds to troll saying Amber Heard deserved to be assaulted: 'I pity the women in your life'

Ranvir shared a screenshot of Swara Bhasker's Twitter account opened from his page, which read that the actor has blocked him from her handle @ReallySwara. Ranvir also shared a meme that showed a boy crying uncontrollably, and captioned his post, "Just found out." Swara is yet to react to this, but Twitter users flooded the post with questions and speculations about why she might have blocked him.

Ranvir Shorey shares on Twitter that Swara Bhasker has blocked him.

Ranvir previously worked with Swara in Shame, a short film which released on YouTube in January 2019. The revenge saga, which also starred Cyrus Sahukar, Seema Pahwa, and Sayani Gupta, told the story of a housekeeping staff Fanny, played by Swara, who plots sadistic revenge against a hotel guest, played by Ranvir, for having her fired when she erred in the line of duty.

Ranvir was last seen in the suspense drama film 420 IPC, which premiered on ZEE5 in December 2021. He will be seen next in Mumbaikar, an action thriller film by Santosh Sivan which is a remake of the Tamil film Maanagaram. The film also features Vikrant Massey, and will mark the Hindi film debut of Vijay Sethupathi. Ranvir will also be seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3.

Meanwhile, Swara has been attending the screening of her short film Sheer Qorma at film festivals. The LGBTQ romance drama directed by Faraz Arif Ansari also stars Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta. She will also be seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar alongside Meher Vij, Shikha Talsania, and Pooja Chopra.

