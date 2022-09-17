Ranvir Shorey’s father, filmmaker KD Shorey dies at 92, actor says 'lost my greatest source of inspiration'

Actor Ranvir Shorey’s father Krishan Dev Shorey died on Friday night at the age of 92, the actor informed on social media on Saturday morning. The actor took to Twitter on Saturday to share a picture of his late father and write about his father’s death. The actor called him his ‘greatest source of inspiration and protection’.

Sharing a picture of his father smiling for the camera, Ranvir wrote, “My beloved father, Krishan Dev Shorey, passed away peacefully last night at the ripe old age of 92, surrounded by his children and grand children. He leaves behind wonderful memories and many admirers. I have lost my greatest source of inspiration and protection.”

Ranvir’s friends and colleagues from the industry as well as fans sent their condolences on the post. TV producer Raj Nayak wrote, “Sorry about your loss Ranvir. May his soul rest in peace.” Writer-director Mihir Fadnavis commented, “So sorry for your loss Ranvir.” One fan of the actor replied to his tweet, writing, “Sorry to hear about it..no one can replace Father and mother's love.. Om Shanti.”

Krishan Dev Shorey, or KD Shorey as he was popularly known, was a filmmaker himself, having produced films like Zinda Dil, Be-Reham, and Bad Aur Badnaam in the 1970s and 80s. Apart from this, he directed the 1988 film Maha-Yuddh, which featured actors like Gulshan Grover, Mukesh Khanna, Kader Khan, and Paresh Rawal. He also had uncredited cameos as a judge in two of his films.

