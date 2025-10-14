Ra.One director Anubhav Sinha opens up on working with Shah Rukh Khan, says the film flopping broke him emotionally

Ra.One, the sci-fi film produced by Shah Rukh Khan and starring him in the lead role, arrived with high expectations when it was released during Diwali in 2011. However, the film opened to mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. In an interview with the YouTube channel Ulta Chasma UC, director Anubhav Sinha has now opened up about the film's reception and the impact on him at that time. Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on the Ra.One poster.

What Anubhav said

During the conversation, Anubhav said, “I meet a lot of people who now tell me they like Ra.One, but at that time, the film was declared a flop. There was a lot of pain after it flopped. I made a film with Shah Rukh Khan and it was a flop and people didn’t like it at that time. That film broke me emotionally. It took time for me to recover from that.”

‘He is a very passionate, compassionate person’

Anubhav went on to talk about collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan in the film, and added, “I was very fortunate that I was able to meet Shah Rukh Khan. I value him more than a star and an actor. Even if I don’t work with him ever, but I know him as a person and that is enough for me, you learn a lot from him. He is a very passionate, compassionate person. Despite all the stardom, he has a middle-class mind. You can learn all of these things from him. Of course, I would love to work with him, but I don’t have a story for him now and he also will not have time for me now.”

Anubhav went on to make films like Mulk, Article 15, Thappad and Bheed in the years succeeding the release of Ra.One.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh recently won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan. The actor was last seen in 2023's Dunki, and will be seen next in King, which will also star Deepika Padukone and daughter Suhana Khan.