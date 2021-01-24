Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu shares a stunning picture from Rann of Kutch

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Sunday shared a stunning picture from the Rann of Kutch. The actor alongwith the team of her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket is currently in Bhuj, Gujarat for the shoot of the last leg of their film.

Sharing the picture, Taapsee wrote in Hindi: "Khaara khaara des re, meettha meettha laage re (this land may be full of salt, but still feels sweet)." Rann of Kutch in Gujarat is known for its salt pans, where no vegetation or life is possible.

For the last couple of months, Taapsee and the team of Rashmi Rocket have been shooting for the film. Taapsee has transformed herself into an athlete for this film.

In December, she had shared a video, chronicling her transformation. Sharing it, she had written: "Coz ordinary people are meant to do extra ordinary things. “Khudi ko kar buland itna ki har takdeer se pahle khuda bande se khud poojhe bata teri raza kya hai (Rise and make yourself so strong that before every decree of fate even God is forced to seek your consent). Here it is caption mein aur kuch likhne ko bacha nahi hai sab video mein bol diya #RashmiRocket. (Nothing is left to write in caption, have said everything in the video).”

She recently introduced another character from the film, played by Priyanshu Painyuli. Sharing it, she had written: "What saved this picture and the relationship A good joke. Thank god for ‘Gagan Thakur’ else @priyanshupainyuli would’ve clearly missed the bus. #RashmiRocket" It shows Priyanshu dressed in a formal suit, while Taapsee is in a printed red sari.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares 'class and crass' tweet to tease Swara Bhasker on a 'boring day', she reacts

Taapsee is one of the busiest stars in Bollywood - apart from Rashmi Rocket, she has a biopic named Shaabash Mithu (where she plays cricketer Mithali Raj), Haseen Dillruba and Loop Lapeta in her kitty.

Taapsee's last release was Thappad, for which she won a lot of applause. She was also a part of the film, Mission Mangal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more