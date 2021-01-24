Kangana Ranaut shares 'class and crass' tweet to tease Swara Bhasker on a 'boring day', she reacts
Kangana Ranaut does nthe most constructive ways to keep herself entertained. This Sunday, she resorted to sharing a mean tweet about Swara Bhasker, because she was getting bored.
Kangana retweeted pictures that showed her and Swara in similar outfits. They are both seen wearing golden sarees with white blouses and large necklaces. The original tweet circled a portion of her scalp and called Kangana 'class' and Swara 'crass'.
Retweeting it, she wrote, "Yeh sab kya keh rahe hain !! Aisa hai kya ?@ReallySwara (what are these people saying? Is it true?" When a follower commented how Kangana has made preparations for everyone's Sunday entertainment, she replied saying, "Haan on a boring day thoda toh@ReallySwara ji ko cheda jaye (Thought I should tease Swara a little on a boring day)."
Swara, too, responded with words of affection. "Always happy to help alleviate your boredom Kangana.. you know I love you," she wrote with a smiling emoji. Twitter users responded with shock at Swara's reaction. "Ek minute, ek minute. Yeh main kya dekh raha hu (One minute. What is this I am seeing)," wrote one.
Swara and Kangana have long been at loggerheads with each other. It all started when Kangana called Swara a B-grade actor in an interview. Speaking in an interview about it , Swara said that what Kangana said about her reveals her mentality. “In my head, B stands for best. So I am like call me whatever you like. Sometimes what people say reflects more about their mentality than people that they are talking about. And I think that’s what happened with the outsiders and the being B grade actors debate, it’s really just sad. I think people were revealing their own mentality rather than saying anything about me, Taapsee (Pannu) or anyone,” she had said.
Recently, when Kangana claimed in a tweet that she has never read anyone's leaked messages, Swara responded saying, "Hahahahaha! Your sense of humour is just tops Kangana! Love from, A Libru."
