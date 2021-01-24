IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut shares 'class and crass' tweet to tease Swara Bhasker on a 'boring day', she reacts
Kangana Ranaut has retweeted a mean post about Swara Bhasker.
Kangana Ranaut has retweeted a mean post about Swara Bhasker.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut shares 'class and crass' tweet to tease Swara Bhasker on a 'boring day', she reacts

Kangana Ranaut is particularly bored this Sunday and resorted to 'teasing' Swara Bhasker with another mean tweet. The latter responded by saying she is always ready to 'alleviate' her boredom.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:43 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut does nthe most constructive ways to keep herself entertained. This Sunday, she resorted to sharing a mean tweet about Swara Bhasker, because she was getting bored.

Kangana retweeted pictures that showed her and Swara in similar outfits. They are both seen wearing golden sarees with white blouses and large necklaces. The original tweet circled a portion of her scalp and called Kangana 'class' and Swara 'crass'.


Retweeting it, she wrote, "Yeh sab kya keh rahe hain !! Aisa hai kya ?@ReallySwara (what are these people saying? Is it true?" When a follower commented how Kangana has made preparations for everyone's Sunday entertainment, she replied saying, "Haan on a boring day thoda toh@ReallySwara ji ko cheda jaye (Thought I should tease Swara a little on a boring day)."


Swara, too, responded with words of affection. "Always happy to help alleviate your boredom Kangana.. you know I love you," she wrote with a smiling emoji. Twitter users responded with shock at Swara's reaction. "Ek minute, ek minute. Yeh main kya dekh raha hu (One minute. What is this I am seeing)," wrote one.

Swara and Kangana have long been at loggerheads with each other. It all started when Kangana called Swara a B-grade actor in an interview. Speaking in an interview about it , Swara said that what Kangana said about her reveals her mentality. “In my head, B stands for best. So I am like call me whatever you like. Sometimes what people say reflects more about their mentality than people that they are talking about. And I think that’s what happened with the outsiders and the being B grade actors debate, it’s really just sad. I think people were revealing their own mentality rather than saying anything about me, Taapsee (Pannu) or anyone,” she had said.

Also read: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Venue gets decorated, Karan Johar spotted leaving for Alibaug. See pics

Recently, when Kangana claimed in a tweet that she has never read anyone's leaked messages, Swara responded saying, "Hahahahaha! Your sense of humour is just tops Kangana! Love from, A Libru."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Salman Khan plays Sikh cop in Antim.(Varinder Chawla)
Salman Khan plays Sikh cop in Antim.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Salman Khan spotted in Mumbai, aces the Sikh man look

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Actor Salman Khan, who has been shooting for his upcoming film Antim, was spotted dressed as a Sikh man in Mumbai. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor stars in Anand L Rai's production, Good Luck Jerry.
Janhvi Kapoor stars in Anand L Rai's production, Good Luck Jerry.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor's film Good Luck Jerry's shoot stalled again in Punjab: report

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:07 PM IST
As per a report, the shoot of Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Good Luck Jerry was stalled in Patiala, Punjab after a group of farmers reached the shooting location and demanded that the actor come out in support of them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had spent the New Year holiday in Goa together.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had spent the New Year holiday in Goa together.
bollywood

Malaika Arora drops in to meet Arjun Kapoor on the sets of Bhoot Police

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Malaika Arora was spotted visiting the sets of Arjun Kapoor's Bhoot Police in Mumbai. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Sara chills with family in Maldives, Sutapa sends tightest hug to late Irrfan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:15 AM IST
From Sutapa Sikdar sharing a post about how late husband Irrfan Khan always forgot birthdays to Sara Ali Khan enjoying a vacation with her mom and brother in Maldives, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut receiving the National Film Award from then President Pratibha Patil.
Kangana Ranaut receiving the National Film Award from then President Pratibha Patil.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut on designing own suit for award event. 'Didn’t have enough money'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:19 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut reveals she designed her own attire for the event where she received her first National Film Award from then President Pratibha Patil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Naveli Nanda is quite popular on Instagram.
Navya Naveli Nanda is quite popular on Instagram.
bollywood

Navya Nanda shares pics with brother Agastya; Neetu, Alia shower it with love

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared a rather sweet picture with her brother Agastya. Reacting to it were a number of their friends and family from Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to get married in Alibaug on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to get married in Alibaug on Sunday.
bollywood

Natasha Dalal-Varun Dhawan wedding: Venue gets decorated, Karan Johar spotted

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Natasha Dalal-Varun Dhawan wedding: The actor and his longtime girlfriend are all set to tie the knot in Alibaug on Sunday. Guests, relatives and friends were spotted at the venue, preparing for Varun's big day. See their pics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sutapa Sikdar and Irrfan Khan in a throwback picture she shared.(Facebook)
Sutapa Sikdar and Irrfan Khan in a throwback picture she shared.(Facebook)
bollywood

Sutapa Sikdar remembers Irrfan Khan on her birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Sutapa Sikdar remembered her husband, late Irrfan Khan, on her birthday. She mentioned how he could never remember birthdays. She also posted a picture from the time when he had forgotten her birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham come together for Pathan, while Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra team up for Thank God.
Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham come together for Pathan, while Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra team up for Thank God.
bollywood

Pathan, Thank God, Adipurush: Bollywood still believes in two hero films?

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:14 PM IST
A host of two-hero films are in the offing such as Pathan, Thank God, Jug Jug Jeeyo, and more. What’s with this renewed interest after a lull? We talk to actors and makers to ask their take.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in her blue bikini.
Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in her blue bikini.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan soaks up the sun in blue swimsuit in postcards from Maldives

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:50 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan has shared more glamorous pictures from her holiday in the Maldives. In the latests photos, she is seen soaking up the sun in a blue bikini.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When they worked and celebrated together.(Instagram)
When they worked and celebrated together.(Instagram)
bollywood

Madhu Mantena buys Anurag, Vikramditya, Vikas' shares in Phantom Films

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:31 PM IST
Phantom Films is now a joint venture between Madhu Mantena's company and Reliance Entertainment. It was embroiled in controversy during India's MeToo movement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor spent her Saturday with family.
Kareena Kapoor spent her Saturday with family.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor hangs out with Karisma, aunt Rima Jain and other family members

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:55 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor spent her Saturday afternoon catching up with her family and relatives. She hung out with sister Karisma Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain and others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vidya Balan has starred in web released film, Shakuntala Devi last year.
Vidya Balan has starred in web released film, Shakuntala Devi last year.
bollywood

Vidya Balan: OTT has been a life saver for a lot of us

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Actor Vidya Balan says that she is now sure that she would be open to be a part of an original OTT project, a series, something that she thinks is the right time to venture into now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This picture of Varun Dhawan and his friends has made its way online.
This picture of Varun Dhawan and his friends has made its way online.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan chills with his gang of boys in first picture from wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:17 PM IST
Actor Varun Dhawan is having a tonne of fun with his best mates at his wedding in Alibaug. The first picture from the venue shows him with his friends in traditional attire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zoa Morani and Shashank Khaitan seen at the Mumbai jetty and at the wedding venue, respectively.
Zoa Morani and Shashank Khaitan seen at the Mumbai jetty and at the wedding venue, respectively.
bollywood

Varun-Natasha wedding: Zoa Morani, Shashank Khaitan, hairstylist arrive

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:50 PM IST
More guests have started arriving in Alibaug for the wedding functions of actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP