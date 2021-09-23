Rashmi Rocket trailer: Taapsee Pannu fights for respect and her identity in the sports drama

The trailer of Rashmi Rocket has been released. The Bollywood film, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, revolves around a country girl who dreams of becoming an international athlete. Besides Taapsee, the film also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Bannerjee and Supriya Pathak.

In the trailer, Taapsee's Rashmi is introduced as a talended runner, since her childhood. She wins accolades for the country and climbs up the ladder of success. However, her life takes a turn when she's called in for a gender verification test, leaving her shattered. Accused of being a fraud and banned from the national team, she files a human rights violation case and with the help of a lawyer, played by Abhishek, and fights for justice.

Watch the trailer here:

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Rashmi Rocket will release on October 15, on Zee5. The film has been co-written by Kanika Dhillon, who had also collaborated with Taapsee for Haseen Dillruba.

Taapsee underwent a physical transformation to play a sprinter in Rashmi Rocket. Through the filming, the actor shared pictures of her intense training and transformation on social media. Earlier this week, when she shared a picture from the sets, a Bollywood news-centric Twitter account retweeted her post and wrote, “Ye Mard Ki Body Wali sirf @taapsee Hi Ho Sakti hai (Only Taapsee can have a manly body like this).” Taapsee responded, “All I will say is…. Just remember this line and wait for 23rd September :) And advance mein THANK YOU I really worked hard for this compliment.”

Rashmi Rocket is skipping theatres and releasing directly on Zee5. Before Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee was seen in Haseen Dillruba and Annabelle Sethupathi, which also opted for a digital release. The actor has a few more movies in the pipeline. These include Looop Lapeta, Dobaara, Shabaash Mithu, and her debut production Blurr.