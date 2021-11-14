Rashmika Mandanna says she appreciates ‘extremely ripped’ men but not shirtless profile pics: ‘I’m just too old school’

Rashmika Mandanna said that she would immediately swipe left on a dating app if she saw shirtless photos. She was speaking on the show Swipe Ride.

While Rashmika said that she appreciates fitness and an ‘extremely ripped’ physique, she is not in favour of flaunting it online. She called her preferences ‘old school’.

“I just don’t understand it. Like I really appreciate guys going and working out and looking extremely ripped and fit. That’s a big ‘Oh yes!’ That shows how dedicated you are. But then again, why would you want to put it as your profile picture? Like, let people get to know you to actually get to that phase where they see your body. I mean, I’m just too old school,” she said.

Rashmika was also asked if she would date a younger man. “I don’t know, I think for me, they have to make you feel good about yourself. They should not try and change you. All of the small things. I think age doesn’t matter,” she said.

Rashmika made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada hit Kirik Party. She will soon make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, a spy-thriller, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film, said to be inspired by real events, is set in the 1970s and revolves around a covert mission carried out by India in Pakistan.

Talking about Mission Majnu, Rashmika had told ANI, “In the first narration itself I knew I wanted to be a part of this film because I knew if not, for now, I’d not have done this character again or later on, it’s one of those roles. It’s a now or never kinda character. Mission Majnu has given me so many firsts - from exploring the northern part of India, the culture, the language, the people, the industry, and working with such a wonderful team and the co-actors. I couldn't have asked for more.”

