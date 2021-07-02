Rashmika Mandanna covers her face with her hands after forgetting mask in car, watch video

Rashmika Mandanna, during a recent outing, forgot to wear a mask before stepping out of her car. In a video shared on Instagram by a paparazzo, she could be seen looking embarrassed as she realised her gaffe and covered her face with her hands, as a member of her staff handed her a mask.

Some fans noticed that while Rashmika Mandanna was handed a blue surgical mask, she posed for pictures wearing a black mask. “Diya kuch or pehna kuch or (She was given one thing and she wore something else altogether),” one pointed out. “Pr usne dia blue mask. Lagaya to kala kaise ho gya (He gave her a blue mask. How did it become black after she wore it)?” another asked.

However, others found her reaction to be ‘cute’. “Such a cutie,” a fan wrote. Some dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post.





Rashmika made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada hit Kirik Party. She has starred in films such as Chamak, Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Devadas and Yajamana.

Soon, Rashmika will make her Bollywood debut with the period espionage thriller, Mission Majnu, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film, said to be inspired by real events, is set in the 1970s and revolves around a covert mission carried out by India in Pakistan.

Talking about Mission Majnu, Rashmika had said in a statement, “I have been fortunate to receive so much love from audiences across languages. As an actor, it is always the story of the film that I connect with, and the language of the film is never a barrier for me. I am grateful to the makers for offering me Mission Majnu which is written beautifully, and I am super excited to be part of a team that has so much passion.”

Apart from Mission Majnu, Rashmika will also be seen in Vikas Bahl’s slice-of-life comedy Goodbye, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.