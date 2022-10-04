Rashmika Mandanna shares photo with her ‘real family’, asks fans to watch Goodbye with their families

Actor Rashmika Mandanna shared a family picture on her Instagram handle on Tuesday. She introduced her ‘real family’ to her fans. The picture featured her parents, Suman Mandanna and Madan Mandanna, and younger sister, Shiman Mandanna. The actor is busy promoting her upcoming movie, Goodbye, which is slated to be released on October 7 in theatres. ( Also read: Goodbye trailer: Amitabh Bachchan's traditional dad fights his modern kids over wife's cremation. Watch)

In the picture, Rashmika wore a black top with white and black polka dotted skirt. Her mother wore a denim outfit. Her father can be seen wearing a pink T-shirt with blue pants and her sister wore a yellow sweatshirt. Her mother placed her hands on Rashmika's shoulder, while posing for the camera, while her sister sat on her father's lap. She captioned the post, “This is my real family, and in 3 days you get to meet my reel family - The #Goodbye Family. Are you as excited as I am?”

Rashmika further added, “I nominate @shravyavarma @aishwaryakolla and @varshabollamma to upload your family photos and a reminder to block your dates if you haven't already! PS: Watch the film with your family.” Actor Tamannah Bhatia commente on Rashmika's post, “Too cute.” One of her fans commented, “Beautiful picture." Another one wrote, “I am big fan of yours.” One commented, “So cute family, isliye aap itni khubsurat ho" (such a cute family, that is why you are beautiful).

Goodbye is directed by Vikas Bahl, and also stars Amitabh Bachchan. It is Rashmika's first Hindi film. The film is a family dramedy also starring Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati with Sunil Grover. It is produced by by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures. Rashmika also has Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, and Varisu opposite Vijay in the pipeline.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.