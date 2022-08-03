Rashmika Mandanna shares Ranbir Kapoor’s behind-the-scenes pic from Animal sets, he says hi in her signature style

Rashmika Mandanna gave a sneak-peek behind the scenes of filming her upcoming movie Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She is currently shooting in Mumbai for the film. On Wednesday, the actor gave a glimpse of Ranbir greeting people in her style, the famous Korean Heart gesture she adopts with the media. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna blushes as Vijay Deverakonda calls her pretty, beautiful)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She captioned the picture as, “@sandeepreddy.vanga and RK, Both say hi (hug emoji). She added the hashtag #Animal. Rahsmika has been cast opposite Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in her career and fans are quite curious and excited about this fresh pairing.

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Story.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In April this year, both of them commenced shoot for the movie. The film will also star Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The Hindi-language crime drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame and backed by T-Series. Produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal is slated to be released on August 11, 2023.

Rashmika was last seen on screen in the Telugu film Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, which also featured Khushbu Sundar, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi, and Sharwanand. This year, Rashmika will make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will also see the release of her other Hindi film Goodbye, which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She will also be seen in Pushpa: The Rule, opposite Allu Arjun.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In September, Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's film, Brahmastra. It marks his maiden collaboration with wife Alia Bhatt and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON