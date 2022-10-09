Fans are sure Rashmik Mandanna ‘stole' Vijay Deverakonda's sunglasses for Maldives vacation pic. See here

Actor Rashmika Mandanna gave her fans a glimpse of her Sunday as she spent her time amid the blue waters in the Maldives. Taking to Instagram, Rashmika posted a picture in which she sat beside a swimming pool. In the photo, Rashmika held a flower she picked from a floating breakfast basket. (Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna posts selfie from Maldives vacay with Vijay Deverakonda?)

Several dishes were seen in the white basket. A few chairs and a couch were visible behind her. Rashmika wore a printed floral outfit and dark sunglasses. Though she didn't caption the post, Rashmika added a desert island, sunflower and red heart emojis. She geo-tagged the location as Ozen Reserve Bolifushi in the Maldives.

Reacting to the pictures, fans asked if the picture was clicked by her rumoured boyfriend-actor Vijay Deverakonda. A person commented, "That picture was captured by Vijay Deverakonda." Another fan wrote, "I've seen same glasses with Vijay Deverakonda." "You robbed Vijay Deverakonda's goggles," said an Instagram user. A person wrote on Twitter, "Rashmika is wearing Vijay’s shades which he wore at the airport yesterday. That means ViRosh are in the Maldives."

On her Instagram Stories, Rashmika posted a photo of a few bicycles parked near a tree. The blue ocean was seen at a distance. She also gave a peek at how she was welcomed to the island. A photo of the actor was placed on a table with several edible items kept near it.

On Saturday, Rashmika had shared a picture from her Maldives vacation, a day after flying out of Mumbai. She posted a selfie on Instagram Stories as she posed for the camera sitting in front of the ocean. She wrote, "Hi loves (white heart emoji)." Rashmika on Friday was seen at the Mumbai airport. As per a Times of India report, Vijay went inside the airport only a few minutes before Rashmika.

Rashmika and Vijay made their Bollywood debuts this year. While Rashmika featured in Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta-starrer Goodbye, Vijay debuted with Liger opposite Ananya Panday. Both Vijay and Rashmika have featured together in Telugu films such as Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

Vijay will be next seen in an upcoming romantic drama film Khusi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 23. Rashmika will be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

