Rasika Dugal: I am craving the energy of being back on set, apprehensions though are still there

Actor Rasika Dugal feels that so much has happened of late in everyone’s lives, that professional worries take a backseat in the larger scheme of things amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These are such strange times, that I am actually taking one day at a time. The situation was so overwhelming in the country, that things on the professional front don’t even occupy the mind space,” she confesses.

But what gave her some respite is the response to her web show Out Of Love season 2. She says receiving love from the audience is very heartwarming. “It is a very invested audience, and that’s what I like about the show’s viewers. They respond to everything emotionally. Mirzapur’s audience responds in a quirky, fun way. Sometimes people write such things, I exclaim ‘Oh my God!’ it always makes me feel good, that it touched some chords. People have been able to connect with it in a meaningful way. It is nice to experience that,” says Dugal, who was spurred on by this to continue working from home, with shoots stuck.

The actor says this kept her mind occupied. “I did my rehearsals for upcoming shows, and also did a play with a bunch of friends online. A lot of readings happened on video calls. I am getting used to this digital life,” she laughs.

Would she be apprehensive then venturing out to actually shoot, given the situation currently? Dugal says, “I am really craving the energy a set brings. Apprehensions are there, in terms of when can we shoot and how safe it will be. Otherwise, being on set is one of the reasons why I am an actor. I look forward to it whenever it is safe to do so.”