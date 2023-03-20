Ratna Pathak Shah slams actors who depend on assistants for coffee, asks ‘what are you, a 3-month-old?’

Veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah is seen in the new web series, Happy Family Conditions Apply, in which she plays Hemlata Ben, a Gujarati homemaker who mouths sarcastic one-liners no matter what the situation is. In real life, too, the actor is known for speaking her mind. In a recent interview, the actor questioned actors, who don't even ask for coffee in a flight and have their assistant do all their work for them. Also read: Happy Family Conditions Apply trailer: Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar play Gujarati couple you will fall in love with

Ratna Pathak Shah will now be seen as a Gujarati homemaker in Happy Family.

Ratna said that she finds the trend of this ‘entourage’ business very dangerous as there is more to life than just this. She looked angry as she shared an experience of witnessing something similar onboard a flight.

"I have seen actors on a plane won't even ask for a cup of coffee. The coffee is brought by assistant, assistant opens the cup, actor takes sip, hands it back to assistant. What are you? A three-month-old child? Is tarah ka dependance! Kuch aur to socho mere bhaio aur beheno (such dependance, give it a thought my brothers and sisters). Life is more than just this. I find that so dangerous! So dangerous!" she told Film Companion in an interview. A clip from the same was shared by an Instagram User recently.

“I have seen several good actors who have been affected adversely by this entourage business," she added.

Singer Benny Dayal commented on the video, “She is just awesome! I abide by the fact that I like carry my own bags and not let anyone else carry it for you. By gods grace I am hale and healthy to carry it by myself unless I am down with a fever or so.” A person claimed that they had seen Ratna on a flight and wrote, “I was sitting in a row next to her on a flight once. She came across as someone really humble and respectful when talking to the airlines staff. Infact that was the 2nd time I saw her. Extremely grounded and pleasant. No fuss.”

A fan wrote, “Seriously, when you see even B grade actresses with a host of assistants some holding pallu some umbrella you feel sad for the underpaid and exploited employees.” However, a comment also read: “Unfortunately she has no idea how a VIP gets treated. Judgements are unnecessary. Some people earned that kind of treatment. Why does it bother you?”

