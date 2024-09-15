New Delhi, Days after she refused to click a selfie with a fan in London, actor Raveena Tandon has made a promise to her admirer to meet him and take a picture together. Raveena Tandon apologises to fan for refusing to click a selfie in London: I panicked

On Friday, the "Patna Shukla" star had shared a lengthy post on X describing how she "panicked" fearing for her life in the UK when a few men approached her when she was walking around alone.

An apologetic Tandon then clarified that she didn't intend to offend anyone.

On Saturday, a man claiming to be the fan from the incident reached out to her via social media.

"Yes Bhavin, am glad I found you ! Bro. I’m really sorry for that day. I panicked . Thank you for getting in touch with reema, will surely meet you here in london and take a picture together too.. " the actor wrote on X, with the fan asking her to not apologise as he understood her point of view.

In her note, Tandon had said when a few men came up to her in London asking her if she was Raveena Tandon the actor, she walked away as she had heard "not such great things about the crime situation here".

"... and my first instinct was to say no and walk away even faster as I was alone , they just wanted a picture I guess, and I most of the time oblige , but after the incident that happened in bandra a few months ago, has left me a bit nervous and traumatised, so when I’m with people I am ok , but alone I still get a bit nervous these days " she wrote, referring to the June incident when she and her driver were allegedly attacked by a mob in Mumbai's Bandra suburb amid claims of rash driving.

The 49-year-old actor said she felt bad after the London incident and apologised to them through social media.

".... would want to apologise to them through this medium if they are reading, that it was not my intention to offend. I’m really sorry. Hope I can meet you again and click a picture with you maybe . I try my best to be accessible and normal , but I fail at times . So sorry guys . I hope you are reading this and know that, I shouldn’t have panicked " she said.

Tandon will next be seen in "Welcome To The Jungle", directed by Ahmed Khan.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.