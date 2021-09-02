Raveena Tandon calls it a 'dukhi din' after Sidharth Shukla's death, tells paparazzi not to stress in life

Raveena Tandon was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her daughter Rasha on Thursday. The actor was seen with her arm in a sling, making her way inside the airport terminal when the paparazzi asked her how she got hurt.

Raveena did not delve into details but said 'these things keep happening'. She also spoke about the death of actor Sidharth Shukla. The television actor died on Thursday morning at the age of 40.

She said to the paparazzi, "Dukhi din hai aaj. Tumhara bechara Sidharth chala gaya. And tum bhi zaada tension wagerah mat liya karo life mein (It's a sad day today. Your poor Sidharth is gone. You guys should not stress in life either)."

Earlier in the day, Raveena had also tweeted her condolences at Sidharth's death. "Omg ! Can’t believe this news ! Still hoping it’s not true ! So successful and hardworking, too young to go," she wrote.

Sidharth Shukla, who became a household name with his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu, is survived by his mother and two sisters. He was dead when he was taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai's Juhu around 10.20 am, authorities at the hospital said. The cause of his sudden death is not immediately clear.

Also read: Actor Sidharth Shukla dies of heart attack at the age of 40, tributes pour in

Sidharth began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He later appeared on shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi but it was Balika Vadhu that made him famous.

Other than Bigg Boss 13, he has participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. In 2014, Sidharth Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania where he had a supporting role opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.