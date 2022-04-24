Raveena Tandon celebrates KGF Chapter 2 success with a surprise party from daughter Rasha. See pics

On Sunday, Raveena Tandon shared a series of pictures from a small family celebration on Instagram. In the photos, Raveena, her husband Anil Thadani, and their kids, Rasha and Ranbir are seen posing for the camera. The party was a surprise one and was planned by Rasha to celebrate Raveena's film KGF Chapter 2's success. Also Read: Raveena Tandon shares clip of people throwing coins in a theatre screening KGF Chapter 2: 'After a long time...'

Sharing the pictures, Raveena wrote, "Sunday celebratory lunches be like this thank you @rashathadani for this beautiful surprise!" In the first picture, Raveena is seen posing with Ranbir and Rasha. A dish of fruits and ice cream can be seen in the frame with ‘Congratulations KGF 2’ written on it. In the next photo, Raveena poses with husband Anil Thadani. In the last two photos, Raveena gave a glimpse of the dessert with ‘Mumma and Papa. Congratulations KGF Chapter 2,’ written on it.

One fan commented, “Well deserved. Loved you in KGF Chapter 2.” Another one wrote, “Familyu time.” While one said, “This is what we call a comeback.” one wrote, “Loved the film.”

KGF: Chapter 2 follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The first film came out in 2018. The second part that released on April 14 marks Sanjay Dutt's debut in Kannada films. KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, and Srinidhi Shetty, among others. As of Sunday, the film's Hindi version is just inches away from earning ₹300 crore at the box office.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Rocking Star Yash returns to screen as the raw and ruthless hero. He exudes machoism and makes bad looks stylish. He isn’t your charming men types and doesn’t evoke sympathy even in the emotional scenes. He breathes life into his character and delivers his best. His lines, no matter how weird they sound, invite whistles and cheers and even in the most serious scenes, he triggers some laughter.”

