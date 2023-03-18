Raveena Tandon dances to Tip Tip Barsa Paani, fans say 'giving the Gen Z heroines a run for their money'

Raveena Tandon teamed up with Norwegian hip-hop group Quick Style for a recreation of her iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Quick Style is currently on an India tour, where the dance group has been exploring several cities of the country, and meeting celebs, including cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Suniel Shetty. (Also read: Raveena Tandon shares video of childhood pics and throwbacks as she remembers father on birthday. Watch)

Quick Style teamed up with Raveena Tandon for reacreating 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani,'

In it latest Instagram reel, the Norwegian hip-hop group teamed up with actor Raveena Tandon for a dance video recreating one of the actor's most famous songs Tip Tip Barsa Paani. In the video, the dance group members start dancing to the beats of the catchy song, while Raveena emerges from behind them, and grooves along. She is seen in a black top and blue jean. She then dances to the steps that are matched by the other members of the group. Quick Style captioned the post, "Different when you do it with the originals (violet heart emoji)."

Since then, many fans have reacted to the dance video, which is being widely circulated on social media. One commented, "OG bringing it back! 2023 style." While another said, "Giving the Gen Z heroines a run for their money." A fan wrote, "The one and only person who will be associated with this song," while another quipped, "OMG watching it on loop."

In an earlier interview with Asian Age, Raveena talked about the iconic song and said, “I was never comfortable doing provocative songs. But this time, I was convinced that it would be okay. And, it was. The song was fabulous and the choreography, though erotic, was never suggestive or vulgar. I’d never do anything even remotely off-colour in my entire career.”

Tip Tip Barsa Paani was a part of the 1994 film Mohra, starring Akshay Kumar in lead role. The song was sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. Another version of the song, featuring Akshay and Katrina Kaif, is featured in the 2021 film Sooryavanshi. Farah Khan, who choreographed the remix, revealed that she got calls from Raveena not to mess it up. Farah revealed that when the Tip Tip Barsa Pani remix came out, Raveena was the first one to call her and say, “Faru, you have done a superb job and Katrina is looking superb.”

