Raveena Tandon shares video of childhood pics and throwbacks as she remembers father on birthday. Watch

Actor Raveena Tandon shared photos from her childhood as she wished producer-director and her late father Ravi Tandon on his birth anniversary. He died last year. In her video montage featuring old photos and some new ones with her father and family, Raveena also included an old photo her daughter Rasha Thadani posing with her grandfather. She wrote in her caption, "Happy Birthday, papa. Miss you." She also added a heart emoji to her caption. Also read: Filmmaker Ravi Tandon, Raveena Tandon’s father, dies at 87

The first picture in the video compilation showed Raveena as a toddler in her father's arms. She wore a frock and hairband in the black and white picture. Another photo showed the actor wearing a cute dress as her father carried her in his arms and they looked into the camera. There was also a family photo of Raveena and her dad with her mother Veena Tandon and brother Rajiv Tandon. They were all decked up in ethnic outfits and smiled in the picture presumingly taken during a family function.

Raveena also posted a couple of solo photos of her father from recent events. Raveena's daughter held her grandfather's hand as they posed together in an old photo the actor included in the montage. Raveena also posted a series of pictures of herself with her father from old events as well as more recent outings. She also posted a photo of her kissing her father's cheek as they attended an event.

Raveena's father Ravi Tandon died at the age of 87 in February last year. “He was suffering from lung fibrosis from past few years. Today he passed away due to respiratory failure at 3.30 am,” a family member had told PTI at the time. Raveena had paid a tribute to her father in an emotional post on Instagram at the time. Sharing a series of photos with him, Raveena had written, “You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa.”

In a 2020 interview with Cinestaan, Raveena had talked about her father's films. She had said, “I’m so proud of the way my dad handled his career. He was known to be a versatile director. He could handle comedies like Khel Khel Mein and he could even do films like Jawab and Majboor which were psychological thrillers. He was known as a gentleman director. Even now when I met Ashaji (Asha Parekh), Waheedaji (Waheeda Rehman) or Moushmi ji, they have got such amazing things to say about him always. Chintu ji (Rishi Kapoor) remained a friend of his for a very long time.”

