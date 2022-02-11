Filmmaker Ravi Tandon, Raveena Tandon’s father, dies at 87; ‘I'm never letting go,’ she writes in emotional post

Actor Raveena Tandon's father, filmmaker Ravi Tandon died at the age of 87 on Friday. “He was suffering from lung fibrosis from past few years. Today he passed away due to respiratory failure at 3.30 am,” a family member told PTI.

Raveena mourned her father in an emotional post on Instagram. Sharing a series of photos with her father, Raveena wrote, “You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa.”

In the first photo, Raveena can be seen holding Ravi's hand. The second picture is from her childhood. In another one, she is seen kissing Ravi on his cheek.

Actor Juhi Chawla commented on the post, “Heartfelt condolences to you and your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.” Actor Neelam Kothari wrote, “Heartfelt condolences.” Actors Chunky Panday and Namrata Shirodkar dropped folded hands emojis in the comments section.

One fan commented, “Wonderful person Raveena ji...Jo apno ke liye jeete hain wah sada he khub jeete hai (Those who live for their people, live forever).” Another one said, “Your papa used to look like Pran Sahab in his youth." While one more fan said, “Hope you complete all what he had intended and couldn't.”

In an old interview with Cinestaan.com , Raveena had talked about his father. She said, “I’m so proud of the way my dad handled his career. He was known to be a versatile director. He could handle comedies like Khel Khel Mein and he could even do films like Jawab and Majboor which were psychological thrillers. He was known as a gentleman director. Even now when I met Ashaji (Asha Parekh), Waheedaji (Waheeda Rehman) or Moushmi ji, they have got such amazing things to say about him always. Chintu ji (Rishi Kapoor) remained a friend of his for a very long time.”

She added, “In fact, he taught me how to be self-made, if you really ask me. I also always wanted to stand on my own two feet because if he came from Agra with nothing and made it all here on his own, I would want to do this on my own and that’s why I preferred to get movies on my own. I never expected him to launch me.”

Ravi Tandon directed suspense-drama Anhonee with Sanjeev Kumar; Rajesh Khanna, Sridevi and Smita Patil’s Nazrana; Jhoota Kahin Ka with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor; Amitabh Bachchan-starrer crime thriller Majboor, multi-starrer films Khuddaar and Zindagi, among others.

