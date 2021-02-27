Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Raveena Tandon is proud mom as daughter Rasha gets black belt In Taekwondo, shows off her certificate
bollywood

Raveena Tandon is proud mom as daughter Rasha gets black belt In Taekwondo, shows off her certificate

Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram to show off daughter Rasha Thadani's achievement, as she teenager earned her blackbelt in Taekwondo. See her post here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Thadani.

Actor Raveena Tandon on Friday shared pictures with her daughter Rasha Thadani after she earned a black belt in martial art form, Taekwondo.

Raveena wrote: "Meri Beti Blackbelt! @officialrashathadani proud of you! Love the way you don’t remove your mask and are following all safety protocols! Safety first during these times of exams . Love the way you say 'kal school jaana hai' @officialrashathadani." The pictures showed Raveena standing next to her daughter, who has a black belt around her waist. Raveena also has a certificate in hand. Both mother and daughter twin in black and white.

Reacting to the pictures, actor Samir Soni said: "Fantastic!!! I think all young girls you should learn self defense. Is this for karate/judo/taekwondo ? Curious." Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Pandey also dropped few appreciative emojis.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Raveena Tandon is proud mom as daughter Rasha gets black belt in Taekwondo

Fardeen Khan may star in No Entry sequel

Farah Khan: 'At times I feel, I am working at my friends’ parties'

Richa Chadha calls Ali Fazal a 'progressive and equal partner'

Raveena's fans, too, lauded the effort. One said: "Wishing your daughter a bright future so that one step further." Another said: "Like mother like daughter.. Salam from indonesia.." Another fan said: "Ur daughter is sooo beautiful her face looks like u but she is better."

Also read: As Emma Watson's fans get emotional on her ‘retirement from acting’, her manager responds to rumours

Rasha has been training in boxing as well. Back in January 2019, Raveena had shared a video on social media, showing Rasha practising boxing with her trainer. Sharing the video, Raveena had written: "No One just No One messes with Mah Baybee. My lil #marykom."

Raveena is making a comeback to movies and will be seen in a prominent role in Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Kannada film, KGF 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
raveena tandon

Related Stories

bollywood

30 years of Raveena Tandon| ‘I am in this industry by default, I never wanted to become an actor’

PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:12 PM IST
bollywood

Raveena Tandon shares throwback pic with 'khate peete ghar ka munda' Manish Malhotra

PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:58 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP