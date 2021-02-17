IND USA
Actor Raveena Tandon will be seen next in KGF 2 with Yash.
bollywood

Raveena Tandon: KGF 2 will be my second Kannada film after Upendra 22 years ago

Actor Raveena Tandon reveals that she was also set to be seen in the first instalment of KGF, but it didn’t materialise then.
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:19 PM IST

Actor Raveena Tandon last full-fledged appearance on screen was in Shab (2017). And since then, her fans have been speculating when will she give her nod to a big screen outing. KGF 2 will finally end that break.

However, this isn’t the first Kannada project for her. “My debut in the language was Upendra (1999), a cult film opposite Upendra. KGF 2 will be my second one. I had signed one earlier, I think opposite Ravichandran, which unfortunately didn’t take off,” she says.

The Yash-starrer released it’s teaser recently, and it was enough to make her fans go crazy on the internet, inspite of just a 2-second long appearance. Tandon reveals that she was actually set to be seen in the first part as well. “At that point, the story of KGF 2, especially my character had not developed fully. If I had done the first part, and it didn’t turn out as well in the second part, it would have been a dicey proportion. They agreed to use my body double, and left the decision to me. I saw the first part when it was complete, and I was like ‘Oh my God! This is phenomenal’. It was edgy, new age cinema,” gushes the actor.

Tandon, in a three decade long career, has also done films in Telugu and Tamil, apart from Kannada. How did this Mumbai girl go about the languages? She says, “It’s not that I was very fluent, we had help, and it used to work out fine. Then we had to mug up scenes and practice, it was almost like giving an exam! You need to be stressed, remember lines and express at the same time. I find couple of languages easy, like Tamil and Telugu. Kannada also I was getting the hang of it while I was there, Malayalam is close to Sanskrit, it was tough.”

She goes on to add that she has always been a big fan of films made in southern languages. In fact, she says when Hindi films were not delivering much, it was these south films which were making the right noise.

“I think there was a time when the Hindi film industry was grappling between good storylines, they were trying to cater to or copy from the West. They were becoming too westernized for the masses. There was a phase in the late 1980-mid 90s, I felt we were losing that grip on what the masses really wanted and could identify with. We suddenly had choppers (in the films)… it’s not that you don’t spend on movies, but the storylines had become very westernised. That’s when I saw a couple of south films which were still catering to their regional senses and interiors. Heartland is the right word. I used to love their storylines, and when a couple of good films were narrated to me, I just jumped at it,” gushes Tandon.

