Raveena Tandon kisses husband Anil Thadani in pic from his birthday bash, son Ranbirvardhan only has eyes for the camera

Actor Raveena Tandon took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the birthday celebrations of her husband, film distributor Anil Thadani. The picture also featured their two children - Rasha and Ranbirvardhan.

In the photo, Raveena and Rasha could be seen kissing Anil on either cheek, as Ranbirvardhan looked into the camera and smiled. “The only thing better than having you as my husband is our kids having you as their dad. #HappyBirthday,” the text on top of the image read.

Earlier in the day, Raveena wished Anil with a bunch of throwback pictures. In one of them, he was seen with cake smeared on his face as she pretended to take a bite. He also shared some cute moments with Rasha and Ranbirvardhan.

“You’re simply the best! You make my world, you are my world... Happy birthday to the best son, son-in-law, husband and father to all of mine… Thank you all for your warm wishes! Love you all very much. Our extended family, Instafamily and friends,” her Instagram post read.

In August, Raveena shared a funny video of herself doing various household chores, from washing dishes to ironing clothes to cleaning the floor. She gave Anil a shout-out in the post.

“When husband asks why I never dress hawt at home,” the text on the screen read. The video then transitioned to Raveena flaunting glamorous looks while doing everyday chores. She simply used rolling eyes emojis in her caption.

Raveena has acted in films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Satta and Daman. She will be seen next in the multilingual KGF: Chapter 2, featuring Kannada star Yash in the lead role. She is also gearing up to make her digital debut with a Netflix series titled Aranyak, co-starring actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay.