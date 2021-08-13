Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Raveena Tandon posts daughter Rasha's report card on Instagram, shows off her straight As

Actor Raveena Tandon took to Instagram on Friday to share her daughter Rasha Thadani's report card with her fans.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 13, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Raveena Tandon also shared a video of Rasha dancing.

Raveena Tandon is a proud mom after her daughter Rasha scored straight As in all her subjects at school. Raveena posted the report card on Instagram, along with a video of Rasha dancing with joy.

Sharing the post, Raveena wrote, “My A (star) baby girl. #cambridge #igcseresults @rashathadani.” In the report card, it is mentioned that Rasha scored A grades in World Literature, Physical Education, Global Perspectives, Geography, History and First Language English. She is a student at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Raveena's post got comments from Farah Khan and the actor's fans who all congratulated Rasha.

Recently, Raveena had shared a video of Rasha, grooving to music in the car as her father, film producer Anil Thadani, dropped her to her Spanish exam. Sharing the video on Instagram, Raveena wrote, “Just another car ride with the Thadanis. A normal feature at the #thadanihousehold. To unwind before giving a Spanish oral exam. A drive to school. In times of coronavirus pandemic, physical exams in the midst of a pandemic.” Raveena mentioned that Rasha was appearing for her Class 10 board exams.

Apart from Rasha, Raveena also has three other kids. Raveena adopted Chaya when she was just an eight-year-old child and later 11-year-old Pooja. The actor adopted both her daughters in 1995, when she was 21 years old.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares new picture of Jeh on Instagram amid controversy around his name. See here

She later married Anil, with whom she had daughter Rasha and son Ranbir. Raveena is also a grandmother as both Chaya and Pooja have kids. In a 2016 interview with Hindustan Times, she talked about her parenting style and how she has never talked down to her kids. “I have always been very transparent with my kids. Even with the smaller ones, I never baby-talked them. I never sugar coated anything for my kids. I spoke to them about the mistakes I made, so that they don’t make the same mistakes,” she had said.

Raveena will soon make her digital debut with Netflix series titled Aranyak, in which she will play a police officer. The show also stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

