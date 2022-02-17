Raveena Tandon remembers late father Ravi Tandon with memories from his birthday celebrations last year. See post

Raveena Tandon has shared pictures with her father to mark his first birth anniversary after his death. Raveena's father, veteran filmmaker Ravi Tandon, died last week - Raveena had performed the last rites.

The pictures shared are from Ravi's birthday celebrations from last year. One of them showed the entire family posing together for a group picture while another one had Ravi eating a piece of cake as one of his grandkids fed him. Raveena also posted a few pictures of herself with her father.

Sharing the images, Raveena wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa. My life will never be the same again. You will always be the apple of my eye. Cheers! #throwback 17th Feb ‘21."

After his death, Raveena had written, “My father returned to his heavenly abode this morning. He was a pillar of strength for my family and me. As we go through this tough time, we are grateful for your condolences, warmth, and support. Om Shanti.”

“You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I'm never letting go. Love you papa,” she wrote in another post. Later, she also wrote a poem for him and shared it on her Instagram page. Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, Juhi Chawla, Sonu Sood, and Vivek Oberoi, among many others, offered condolences to Raveena and her family.

Ravi Tandon died on February 11. He was suffering from lung fibrosis and died due to respiratory failure. He had directed Rajesh Khanna, Sridevi and Smita Patil's Nazrana. He also helmed Khel Khel Mein that starred Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor together. He also worked with Amitabh Bachchan in the film Majboor. Sanjeev Kumar's Anhonee was also directed by him.

