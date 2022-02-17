Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Raveena Tandon remembers late father Ravi Tandon with memories from his birthday celebrations last year. See post
bollywood

Raveena Tandon remembers late father Ravi Tandon with memories from his birthday celebrations last year. See post

Raveena Tandon has shared pictures from last year when they celebrated the birthday of her father, filmmaker Ravi Tandon in February. Ravi died last week, just days ahead of his 87th birthday.
Raveena Tandon with father Ravi in a throwback picture. 
Published on Feb 17, 2022 12:09 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Raveena Tandon has shared pictures with her father to mark his first birth anniversary after his death. Raveena's father, veteran filmmaker Ravi Tandon, died last week - Raveena had performed the last rites.

The pictures shared are from Ravi's birthday celebrations from last year. One of them showed the entire family posing together for a group picture while another one had Ravi eating a piece of cake as one of his grandkids fed him. Raveena also posted a few pictures of herself with her father. 

Sharing the images, Raveena wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa. My life will never be the same again. You will always be the apple of my eye. Cheers! #throwback 17th Feb ‘21."

RELATED STORIES

After his death, Raveena had written, “My father returned to his heavenly abode this morning. He was a pillar of strength for my family and me. As we go through this tough time, we are grateful for your condolences, warmth, and support. Om Shanti.” 

“You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I'm never letting go. Love you papa,” she wrote in another post. Later, she also wrote a poem for him and shared it on her Instagram page.  Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, Juhi Chawla, Sonu Sood, and Vivek Oberoi, among many others, offered condolences to Raveena and her family.

Also read: Raveena Tandon says her father didn’t believe she could be an actress, he was shocked when she faced camera after finishing school

Ravi Tandon died on February 11. He was suffering from lung fibrosis and died due to respiratory failure. He had directed Rajesh Khanna, Sridevi and Smita Patil's Nazrana. He also helmed Khel Khel Mein that starred Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor together. He also worked with Amitabh Bachchan in the film Majboor. Sanjeev Kumar's Anhonee was also directed by him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
raveena tandon rajesh khanna
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Election 2022
Google Doodle
CTET Result 2021 LIVE
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP