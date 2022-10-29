Raveena Tandon’s 48th birthday was ‘full of surprises’ from family and team. Watch video

Actor Raveena Tandon turned 48 recently. She posted a video and took fans inside her birthday celebrations. She cut multiple cakes with her dear ones at home. She was also surprised by her team inside a vanity van. Also read: Juhi Chawla shares rare throwback pics as she wishes ‘girl with a big heart’ Raveena Tandon on 48th birthday

The video begins with Raveena being surprised by her family members at home. She cut cakes with her daughter Rasha Thadani and husband, Anil Thadani. She also had a few more cake-cutting sessions with family members. This was followed by a birthday surprise inside a vanity van, arranged by her team. She looked overjoyed upon seeing birthday decorations and celebrated with yet another birthday cake.

Sharing the video, Raveena wrote, “A day full of surprises! #26thoctober2022 thank you all for making it special!” Sanjay Dutt’s sister, Priya Dutt commented, “Happy birthday my darling wish you all the happiness.” On the special occasion, Raveena also received warm wishes from Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit and others.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Raveena recently talked about how difficult it was to survive in the industry. She said, “Despite having such a great father, people tried to bury me, and reject me, but every time I fought back. This was never easy. And this really bothers me about this industry that a real talented person never gets the chance to prove themselves easily,” she says, adding, “I don’t appreciate the dirty politics that’s been going on in the industry for ages. In my 30-year-long career, I have seen so many people struggling to keep afloat and fight back. Some survive, some don’t and that’s so shattering to watch.”

“Female actors were always been given a side role...asked to do the romantic parts. There were no interesting and eye-catching roles for females long back. But now, the industry has changed a lot. And I’m liking it. Nowadays females do get several strong roles where they can pull off the whole movie. People’s mindsets have also evolved. People are giving shout-outs to those strong characters. People are supporting them hugely,” she also added. Raveena was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, which also starred Sanjay Dutt and Yash.

