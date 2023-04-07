Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani pens note post mom's Padma Shri win: 'You deserve all the success'

Raveena Tandon was accompanied by her husband Anil Thadani and kids Rasha and Ranbir as she was conferred with the Padma Shri by President Draupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. Now her daughter Rasha Thadani has penned a note for mom to express how proud she is as her daughter and how she inspires her to move ahead in life. She shared the note along with two pictures of her posing with Raveena, who is seen holding her award with pride. Also read: Raveena Tandon reacts as man seeking selfie pushes her daughter at airport, tells him 'baccho ko dhakka mat dijiye'

Raveena Tandon was conferred with the Padma Shri award by President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday.

Rasha wrote, “The Padma Shree award, one of the most prestigious awards of the republic of India. What a year this has been for you. You keep saying it’s Nana’s doing, that he’s helping you achieve what you’re achieving, and I don’t doubt that, but it’s also all your hard work. You deserve all the success, love and respect you’re receiving. I couldn’t be a prouder daughter, watching you and your work getting honoured in front of the most respected people of our community. This is a victory for you mama. Your humility, grace and kindness inspires Ranbir and I to work harder and to be our best selves. The sky is your limit, can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, RRR director and music composer MM Keeravani were also present at the ceremony where Keeravani also won the Padma Shri.

Expressing her gratitude for bagging the award, Raveena had said, "Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose -- cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry, but beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema -- all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above. I owe this to my father."

Raveena has delivered several blockbusters in her acting career spanning over 25 years. She was last seen in a powerful role in KGF 2. She will next be seen in romantic-comedy Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar. She also has Arbaaz Khan's Patna Shukla lined up for release.

