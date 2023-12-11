Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, Raveena Tandon party at Gayatri Joshi’s stunning new home, pose in front of pool. See pics

On Monday, actor Raveena Tandon shared many photos of herself with friends Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi. They recently met at Swades fame former actor Gayatri Joshi’s home in Mumbai, which she shares with billionaire husband Vikas Oberoi and their two children. In the pictures from the girls night, Shilpa, Sonali and others posed at the poolside. Also read: OG 90s' queens Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon share the warmest hug at India's Most Stylish. See pic

Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, Raveena Tandon and Gayatri Joshi pose together.

One of the photos had Raveena Tandon posing for a selfie with Gayatri Joshi. Another showed Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, Raveena and Gayatri posing together on the rooftop. There was also a picture of Shilpa holding Raveena and Sonali close as the trio posed for the camera. Some selfies of the actors posing with Gayatri next to the infinity pool were also there.

Shilpa wore an animal print short dress, while Sonali was in a beige top and brown pants look and Raveena wore an all-black outfit. Gayatri was in a black top and a pair of blue denims.

Raveena Tandon wrote in her Instagram caption, "A fun evening! A beautiful home, filled with warmth, love, laughter and old friendships…thank you for the lovely evening @gayatrioberoi (kiss and heart emojis).' She added the hashtag 'friends like family' to her caption.

Shilpa also shared a picture of the gang on Instagram Stories, and it seems the celebs got together to celebrate Gayatri Joshi’s new home. Shilpa wrote along with a group photo from the night, “Bringing the 90s back. Congratulations @gayatrioberoi on your new casa... what a fun night!!!"

Fans react to Shilpa, Sonali, Raveena's pics

"Looking awesome," one fan commented on Raveena's post. "Divas together," wrote a second. "So good to see the friends together... so beautiful," a third commented. An instagram user also wrote, "Old is gold (fire emojis)."

A comment also read, "Looking beautiful, elegant and classy." Commenting on Gayatri's new Mumbai home, an Instagram user. "What a beautiful place (heart eyes emojis)."

