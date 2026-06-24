...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Wait with faith’: ‘Lakshman’ Ravi Dubey's plea for those impatient about Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash's Ramayana

Actor Ravie Dubey, who will be seen portraying Lakshman in the Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, opened up about the project.

Jun 24, 2026 04:34 pm IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the most anticipated Indian films of all time. The film has been talked about for a whole lot of reasons, ranging from its casting to scale and the VFX. Now, Ravi Dubey, who plays Lakshman in the two-part film, has addressed public expectations for the film in a message to the audience.

Ravi Dubey on Ramayana

Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman alongside Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. It marks the first time Ravi has been part of the main cast of a major film. The actor plays Lakshman. Recently, in an interview with ANI, the actor addressed the film and how it is being made. “Bharat aur Ramyana ek dusre se alag nahi hain (India and Ramayana are not different from each other). They are one. As far as preparation is concerned, we will discuss that later. Yeh hamara ithihaas hai dharohar hai (This is our history, our heritage), and the more we can work on it, the more we will try to do justice to it within our abilities. It has been an amazing experience,” he said.

The music for the film is composed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman. The first part of Ramayana is set to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to release in Diwali 2027.

 
nitesh tiwari ramayana ranbir kapoor ravi dubey
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / ‘Wait with faith’: ‘Lakshman’ Ravi Dubey's plea for those impatient about Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash's Ramayana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.