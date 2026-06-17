Ravi Kishan feels Maa Behen is a gift for Triptii Dimri as it pulled her out of 'Animal image’

Actor Ravi Kishan has showered praise on his Maa Behen co-star Triptii Dimri, describing the film as a significant milestone in her career. Speaking about the actor, Ravi said the project allows Triptii to step beyond the image that audiences associated with her after Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

Ravi Kishan on Maa Behen

Maa Behen began streaming on Netflix from June 4.

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In an interview with NDTV, Ravi spoke about his latest release Maa Behen, which was released on Netflix, and his co-stars Triptii and Madhuri Dixit.

Talking about Triptii, Ravi said, “Thank God yeh film aai. Thank God Tripti Dimri ke jeevan mein yeh film aayi - Maa Behen jisne unko apne Animal wale swaroop se nikala bahar. (Thank God this film came. Thank God this film came into Tripti Dimri's life — which pulled her out of her image from Animal)."

He continued, “Madhuri ma'am's name is so big. Songs like Dhak Dhak and Choli became so huge that her best performances got overshadowed. Thank God this film came along. It reminded audiences that she also did romantic films and that she has given so many different kinds of performances. This film has done a great job.”

Triptii Dimri in Animal

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{{^usCountry}} Triptii’s role in the 2023 blockbuster Animal marked a major turning point in her career. She played Zoya Riaz, a mysterious woman who enters the life of Ranvijay Singh, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor. Although her screen time in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was relatively limited, her character became a crucial part of the film’s second half. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Triptii’s role in the 2023 blockbuster Animal marked a major turning point in her career. She played Zoya Riaz, a mysterious woman who enters the life of Ranvijay Singh, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor. Although her screen time in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was relatively limited, her character became a crucial part of the film’s second half. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following the film’s release, Triptii emerged as one of the most talked-about actors in the country and was widely dubbed the “national crush” on social media. However, the newfound fame also brought criticism, particularly over the film’s intimate scenes, with some questioning her choice of role. About Maa Behen {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the film’s release, Triptii emerged as one of the most talked-about actors in the country and was widely dubbed the “national crush” on social media. However, the newfound fame also brought criticism, particularly over the film’s intimate scenes, with some questioning her choice of role. About Maa Behen {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Directed by Suresh Triveni, Maa Behen also stars Madhuri Dixit, Dharna Durga, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj. It began streaming on the OTT platform from June 4. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Suresh Triveni, Maa Behen also stars Madhuri Dixit, Dharna Durga, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj. It began streaming on the OTT platform from June 4. {{/usCountry}}

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The film follows Rekha (Madhuri Dixit), a single mother who calls her two daughters, Jaya and Sushma, in the middle of the night with alarming news: their neighbour Gupta (Ravi Kishan) is lying dead on the floor of their house. What follows is a frantic attempt by the trio to figure out what to do next.

Released on Netflix, the film has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences and ranked among the platform’s top-performing non-English titles globally.

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