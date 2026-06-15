Ravi Kishan jokes his old Bhojpuri film Dhurandhar made its producer a crorepati after Ranveer Singh's blockbuster

Ravi Kishan’s 2013 Bhojpuri action movie, Dhurandhar: The Shooter, is suddenly trending on social media over a decade after its release. This unexpected buzz is being driven by the massive popularity of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar franchise. At the trailer launch of Dhamaal 4 in Mumbai, a delighted Ravi Kishan reacted to the surprise resurgence, admitting he never saw it coming.

Ravi Kishan reacts to Dhurandhar's unexpected revival

Ravi Kishan has the perfect response after his old Bhojpuri film Dhurandhar suddenly goes viral again.

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Ravi Kishan recently shared his excitement over the sudden, renewed interest in one of his older Bhojpuri movies. The actor quipped, “Yes, I do know. Mere zindagi mein aise dhoom dhadake hote hai! [Such explosive things happen in my life!] I had worked in a film called Dhurandhar. It was also in the same zone as [the 2025 Bollywood film Dhurandhar], but it was a Bhojpuri movie made on a specific budget. Now, because people wanted to watch [the Bollywood version] or got caught up in the Dhurandhar wave, everyone ended up binge-watching my Dhurandhar instead! So, thank you so much (laughs).”

He joked about the sudden financial windfall for the old film's owners: “Its producers and its right holders have suddenly become crorepatis now!”

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{{^usCountry}} More than a decade after its July 2013 release, the Bhojpuri action film Dhurandhar: The Shooter is suddenly trending again. The film was directed by Deepak Tiwari and led by Ravi Kishan and Sangeeta Tiwari. While searching for Ranveer's movies online, fans stumbled upon Ravi Kishan’s older film instead. Clips from the 2013 movie quickly went viral on social media. Two films, one title, and a surprising connection {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More than a decade after its July 2013 release, the Bhojpuri action film Dhurandhar: The Shooter is suddenly trending again. The film was directed by Deepak Tiwari and led by Ravi Kishan and Sangeeta Tiwari. While searching for Ranveer's movies online, fans stumbled upon Ravi Kishan’s older film instead. Clips from the 2013 movie quickly went viral on social media. Two films, one title, and a surprising connection {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On one hand, you have Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, a massive espionage thriller. On the other is Dhurandhar: The Shooter, a modest, small-scale regional action film starring Ravi Kishan. For Ravi Kishan, the viral mix-up is just another classic showbiz twist. "Such big surprises keep happening in my life," he shared. “Now, while trying to watch and track the new Dhurandhar, people ended up watching my version too.” Dhamaal 4 gears up for release {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On one hand, you have Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, a massive espionage thriller. On the other is Dhurandhar: The Shooter, a modest, small-scale regional action film starring Ravi Kishan. For Ravi Kishan, the viral mix-up is just another classic showbiz twist. "Such big surprises keep happening in my life," he shared. “Now, while trying to watch and track the new Dhurandhar, people ended up watching my version too.” Dhamaal 4 gears up for release {{/usCountry}}

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Dhamaal 4 stars Ravi Kishan alongside Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Upendra Limaye. Directed by Indra Kumar, the comedy adventure is set to hit theatres on July 10, 2026.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the two-part spy thriller franchise Dhurandhar has made box office history. Starring Ranveer Singh as undercover operative Jaskirat Singh Rangi, the film series has grossed over ₹3,100 crore worldwide. It is the first Indian film franchise to cross the ₹3,000 crore mark, surpassing both Baahubali and Pushpa.

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