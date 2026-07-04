Ravi Kishan predicts Dhamaal 4 will be big hit, revive comedy genre: 'Ab Dhurandhar, action ka daur gaya' | Interview

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar raised the bar for action cinema in Bollywood, emerging as a blockbuster at the box office. At a time when the Hindi film industry is still searching for its next big comedy success, actor and politician Ravi Kishan has expressed confidence in his upcoming comedy, Dhamaal 4, predicting that it will be a massive hit.

Ravi Kishan predicts Dhamaal 4 will revive Bollywood's comedy genre

Ravi Kishan says Dhamaal 4 will be a big hit.

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When asked if Dhamaal 4 will be able to revive the comedy genre in Bollywood, Ravi Kishan said, "It will be madness. Abhi Akshay Kumar ki voh film, Welcome To The Jungle chal rahi hai. Ab Dhurandhar, action ka daur gaya aur comedy ka season aaya. Har 6 mahine mein logon ka taste badalta hai. Hum 34 years se dekh rahe hain (It will be madness. Right now, Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle is doing well. Dhurandhar is also there, but the era of action has passed, and now it's the season of comedy. People's tastes change every six months. I've been watching this for the last 34 years)."

He added, "Yeh comedy daur hain aur ismein Dhamaal bahut chalegi because it's a very well-written film. Uske sab jokes land karenge. Uske gaane bhi chal rahe hain. Toh samay accha hai and voh film mujhe bahut badi hit dikh rahi hai. Main usmein Pirate bana hoon aur fir main Mirzapur main aaraha hoon ek bahut viraat roop mein (This is the era of comedy films, and I think Dhamaal 4 is going to do extremely well because it's a very well-written film. All of its jokes will land, and even its songs are already doing well. The timing is perfect, and I can see the film becoming a massive hit. I play a pirate in it, and after that, audiences will see me in Mirzapur: The Movie in a very powerful and larger-than-life avatar)."

About Dhamaal 4

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{{^usCountry}} Helmed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the fourth instalment in the Dhamaal franchise. The Dhamaal franchise began in 2007. The original film followed four lazy, unemployed friends who embark on a mad hunt for a hidden multi-crore treasure buried in Goa, all while being pursued by a determined police inspector. The film was a massive hit and also starred Sanjay Dutt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Helmed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the fourth instalment in the Dhamaal franchise. The Dhamaal franchise began in 2007. The original film followed four lazy, unemployed friends who embark on a mad hunt for a hidden multi-crore treasure buried in Goa, all while being pursued by a determined police inspector. The film was a massive hit and also starred Sanjay Dutt. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhamaal 4 features Arshad Warsi, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Ravi Kishan, Esha Gupta, Sanjay Mishra, Anjali Aanand, Javed Jafferi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Anjali Dinesh Anand in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10.