Ravie Dubey: I am more prepared to take risks

Actor-producer Ravie Dubey feels one has to constantly challenge oneself to stay relevant in the industry.

“If you refuse to break the shackles of your comfort zone, the industry tends to leave you far behind. I had realised this long time back. This was the reason that I landed into production and writing as well although I had some of the best characters to portray on screen. My last OTT release Matsyakaand (2021) brought me into the forefront of the acting game whereas shows like Udaariyaan helped me set my foot as a producer on television. Also, our Punjabi cinema foray has been an amazing one. Today, I am in a space where I am more prepared to take risks and not fall for number games,” says Dubey during his recent visit to his hometown Deoria.

Talking about the purpose of his trip, the Jamai Raja actor adds, “I had this strong feeling of late that it was time to go back to my roots and just be myself and shed all perceptions. That’s why I visited my parental house in the village and went to those places where I grew up as a kid. Meeting my neighbours and relatives made me extremely happy and content. I feel charged up and raring to go. I have always encouraged my creative pursuits from an early age. And that’s why my work mode is always on, looking out for different stories to tell as a maker or actor. Though this was more of a personal trip. Wo kehte hai na when your land calls you, there’s no looking back.”

Dubey has too much on his calendar for this year and the next. “As a producer my new show will go on air again next month. It’s a youth centric and an emotional story. Also, my film Farradday is all complete and slated for release this year. With this film as a producer and actor, I am all set to tell a story that will be totally out of box content for the viewers. I love to be associated with each of my projects as a producer from the scratch, and if I am busy with some other vertical then my actor-wife Sargun (Mehta) keeps a tab on everything. Together as a team we have been trying our best to bring some really good content on screen,” he concludes.