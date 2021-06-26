Ray: Manoj Bajpayee praised for his 'sheer brilliance', fans say 'Musafir Ali was a delight to watch. Take a bow sir'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, whose recently released Netflix series Ray is receiving acclaim, has been tweeting the praises showered on him for his performance. Ray is an anthology series inspired by the works of filmmaker-author Satyajit Ray. The series re-tells four stories--Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Forget Me Not, Bahrupiya and Spotlight.

Manoj Bajpayee features in Ray's Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa and essays the character of Musafir Ali, a ghazal singer, who is on a journey to seek his lost fame. The story stars Manoj and Gajraj Rao as two men who meet on a rail journey but can't let go of the feeling that they've met before.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Manoj responded to users praising his performance. Director Joy Bhattacharjya tweeted, "Late 80s early 90s, two actors came to Delhi dreaming of making it big. Both were rejected by NSD, but didn't give up & lit up Delhi theatre with their performances. Three decades later @raogajraj & @BajpayeeManoj just take over together in Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa. #rayonnetflix." Manoj replied, "Thank you @joybhattacharj."

Actor Sundeep Kishan wrote, "The @BajpayeeManoj sir (red heart emoji) #Ray @NetflixIndia." Manoj responded with hug and heart emoji. Comedian Appurv Gupta said, "Pure Acting in one image!! Do you know what is magic ? When you see @raogajraj Sir and @BajpayeeManoj together on a screen!!! Such a strong, different and flawless performance! Maja aa gya! Saturday bana dia aap logo ne. Ab baaki 3 short movies dekhta hun! #rayonnetflix." Manoj responded with "thank you".

A fan asked, "What are you having for breakfast these days @BajpayeeManoj? Stellar stuff ek ke baad ek in #Familyman2 & #Ray. Hat tip." Manoj replied, "Dahi Chiwda !! The staple bihari breakfast thank you @Harneetsin." Another fan said, "Ray was a classic! Story 3 - Hungama hai Kyon Barpa was a riveting watch....super direction and acting.... it was indeed a great tribute to Ray...and @BajpayeeManoj was sheer brilliance. His portrayal of the character of Musafir Ali was a delight to watch. Take a bow Sir!" "Thank you," tweeted Manoj.

Ray has been helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala. It also features Ali Fazal, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Ray premiered on Netflix on June 25. Previously, the streamer has released anthologies such as Lust Stories, Ghost Stories, Pitta Kathalu and most recently Ajeeb Daastaans.