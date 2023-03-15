Real ‘Mrs Chatterjee’ cries after watching Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Watch

Rani Mukerji is all set for the release of her film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Ahead of its theatrical release on March 17, the film was screened to Sagarika Bhattacharya, the woman whose life inspired the film. In a video released by the makers, Sagarika is seen moved to tears after watching the movie. Also read: Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway review: Rani Mukerji’s heartbreaking legal drama suffers a flawed execution

In the video, Sagarika says, “I don't know if I am a good mother or a bad mother, but I am a mother. Mother can do anything for her children. Rani mam thank you, aapne toh mera dil jeet liya (Rani Mukerji has won my heart). I am so happy." The video features a glimpse of Sagarika from the film screening where she looks teary-eyed and emotional.

She went on to call Rani's performance ‘mind-blowing’ and heart-wrenching. “Mai itna emotional ho gayi thi. Mujhe laga reality me jo mere sath hua toh jo mai movie dekh rahi thi, usme koi farak nahi hai. Mujhe itna acha laga toh audience ko aur bhi acha lagega (I was so emotional and it felt like there was no difference in my reality and the film. The audience is going to love it)," she added. She also said that the film's team has ‘justified’ her real-life story.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway revolves around a story of an immigrant mother who fights a nation for her children's custody. She moves to Norway after marriage and starts her family. However, things take a different turn when her children are taken away from her on the pretext of improper parenting. Rani Mukerji appears as Debika, the mother while actor Anirban Bhattacharya plays her husband.

It is directed by Ashima Chibber. Talking about the film, she said, "The shoot and the local crew consisted of many pregnant and working mothers, single parents and it felt like the entire set had this mother energy that took over. It definitely is not an easy task to accommodate so many mothers along with their children and it is kudos to the production team to have taken up such a challenging task and see through it to the end.”

