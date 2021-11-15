Real-life IPS officer my inspiration for Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar

The first big release after theatres reopened in Maharashtra, Sooryavanshi has broken the dry spell for cinema halls by great box-office collections. Actor Akshay Kumar’s tough cop act in the actioner has received a thumbs-up from the audience. And, to play DCP Veer Surya, he drew inspiration from Vishwas Nangare Patil, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mumbai City.

Talking about it, the actor says, “I don’t have an iota of hesitation in saying that Vishwas Nangare Patilji has been my inspiration for playing a cop in the film. I have known him for years, and it impresses me to no end to see an IPS officer, who is so upright and on-point.”

Kumar admits that to play Sooryavanshi, the IPS officer is the perfect figure to look up to. “He is tough on the exterior and all heart inside, because he does so many good deeds as a part of his duty. He lead a team of frontline workers during the recent Covid-19 crisis. Also, he is extremely fit and works hard on his health. Who else did I need as a role model for my character as a police officer in the film?” he adds.

Patil was the Deputy Commissioner of Police zone-1 in South Mumbai during the Mumbai terror attack of 2008. He led the team at the Taj Hotel, Colaba, on November 26, and shot one of the terrorists. In 2015, he was conferred with the President’s Police Medal. He also made headlines for his love for marathons and ensuring a fit police force. He has also been a former Commissioner of Police for Nashik city.