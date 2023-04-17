Reddit believes Suhana Khan let slip the F word as Ishan Kishan got stumped, says 'who doesn't curse'. Watch

Actor and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, was spotted cheering for KKR on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. KKR lost the match to Mumbai Indians. During the match, Suhana, who will soon be making her acting debut, was spotted celebrating Venkatesh Iyer's maiden IPL century. She also grabbed attention after she was seen reacting to Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan getting out. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates ‘beta’ Suhana Khan on becoming Maybelline brand ambassador

Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan at Sunday's match in Mumbai.

On Sunday, sharing the video on Reddit, Bolly Blinds N Gossip, wrote, "Did Suhana just say f*** off to Ishan Kishan in today's match?" In the short clip, Ishan Kishan, who registered his half-century off only 21 balls, and played a role in Mumbai Indians' win, was bowled. Suhana Khan, who was munching on snacks as she stood in the stands, was seen reacting to Ishan getting out. Her younger brother AbRam Khan was seen sitting beside Suhana in the clip.

A person commented on the video shared on Reddit, "Kya kya notice karta hai yeh group (What all gets noticed on this group)." One more commented, "Who doesn’t curse while watching sports????????" Another person agreed, and wrote, "Who hasn’t said f*** off or something on those lines while watching a match!?" One more supported Suhana, writing, "Good that she is passionate about the team, which her father owns." Another one said, "She's one of us." A comment also read, "Another day of grown adults analysing a young human like she is meant to be a philosopher. Who cares what she said, while munching chips at a game!"

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer-producer Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is set to make her acting debut in the upcoming Netflix film, The Archies, which is directed by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. The Indian adaptation of the popular American comic book series also stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film marks the debut of Agastya, the grandson of actor Amitabh Bachchan and great-grandson of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor as well as that of late actor Sridevi's younger daughter, Khushi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.