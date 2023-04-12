Shah Rukh Khan congratulates ‘beta’ Suhana Khan for being Maybelline brand ambassador: ‘If I may take some credit…'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan congratulated his daughter, Suhana Khan, a day after she became the brand ambassador for Maybelline. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Shah Rukh posted a brief clip of Suhana speaking at the event. (Also Read | Suhana Khan becomes the brand ambassador for Maybelline ahead of debut, Reddit says 'privilege is real') Shah Rukh Khan congratulated his ‘beta’ Suhana Khan for being the brand ambassador of Maybelline.

Shah Rukh captioned the video, "Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady In Red!!" Suhana Khan replied, "Awww love you!! So cute." Raashii Khanna wrote, "Aww."

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh and his wife-interior designer Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana opted for a red ensemble for the event in Mumbai. Dressed in a red pantsuit, Suhana attended the event as she has been signed by the international make-up and cosmetics brand.

She said at the event, “Hi everyone. I am so excited to be here and see you guys again. We had such a good time filming. So I'm just really excited to be here and I can't wait for you guys to see everything we have filmed. It's an honour to be a brand ambassador for Maybelline after hoarding so many of their iconic products, especially their mascaras are amazing. But, yeah I am just super excited and happy to be a part of this brand and I can't wait to make it shine with all of you.”

Earlier, Suhana shared her pictures on Instagram and teased her fans about the collaboration. In 2021, Suhana returned to India after he completed her studies at the New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Currently, Suhana is awaiting the release of her debut Hindi film The Archies. The film will be released on Netflix later this year.

Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film will also mark the debut of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Pathaan along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Fans will see him in director Atlee's action thriller film Jawan alongside Nayanthara. Shah Rukh also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline.

