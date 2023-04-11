Suhana Khan becomes the brand ambassador for Maybelline ahead of debut, Reddit says 'privilege is real'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan is the new face of the New York-based beauty brand, Maybelline. On Monday, the announcement was made officially following Suhana's first media event in Mumbai. She will be making her Bollywood debut this year with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's next The Archies and her association with the international brand looks quite perfect for her portfolio. Also read: Suhana Khan shares sun-kissed pic as she jets out of Mumbai, asks fans ‘guess where am I?’ Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

For the event, Suhana who is known for her sartorial choices, opted for an all-red look in a powersuit. Several pictures and videos of her from the event has surfaced online. She also addressed media briefly.

She said, “Hi everyone. I am so excited to be here and see you guys again. We had such a good time filming. So I'm just really excited to be here and I can't wait for you guys to see everything we have filmed. It's an honour to be a brand ambassador for Maybelline after hoarding so many of their iconic products, especially their mascaras are amazing. But, yeah I am just super excited and happy to be a part of this brand and I can't wait to make it shine with all of you.”

Several social media users are currently reacting to the announcements. On Reddit, someone wrote, “Suhana Khan, Ananya birla, pv sindhu, eksha kerung are the new faces of Maybelline.” Responding to the post, one user commented, “It screams privilege tho being beside PV Sindhu. Ananya Birla lives with Auto tune.” “Suhana’s inclusion is typical PR nepo baby move to ponder and become icon for youngsters. I guess Alia also did maybeline initially,” added another. One more said, “She has a good body, but her face just ain't it. Privilege is real.”

Earlier in the day, Suhana dropped hints about her collaboration on Instagram with pictures from NYC. She studied at the New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts before returning to India in 2021.

She is waiting for the release of her first Hindi film The Archies. It also marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

