Rekha dazzles in white saree at film event, fans call her 'forever gorgeous' as she proves her fashion veteran status

Rekha is a stalwart of the fashion scene in Bollywood, and has seen more awards and red carpets than we can bear to enumerate. Therefore, it should be no surprise that with her latest appearance at a film screening in Mumbai, the veteran actor once again impressed fans with her fashion choice and 'beauty'. On Saturday, Rekha joined a host of celebrities such as Mahima Chaudhary and Poonam Dhillon as she graced the special screening of Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh. The Rajkumar Santoshi film is scheduled to be released on January 26. Also read: Rekha looks at Janhvi Kapoor in awe at Mili screening, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday also join her. Watch

For her most recent public appearance, Rekha, who is often seen at Bollywood events and parties, wore a white saree with heavy earrings and matching white bag. The actor completed her signature saree look with heavy makeup, including bright red lipstick and sindoor (red vermilion) on her head. Many fans took to the comments section of paparazzo account on Instagram that had shared Rekha's video from the screening of Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh in Mumbai.

While many praised her 'shimmering' look and called it 'full glamour', others were in awe of her 'beauty', and even her 'lustrous hair'. A comment read, "Forever gorgeous Rekha ma'am." A fan asked, "What is the secret of your beauty and hair Rekha ji?" Another one wrote, "That glow on her face." A fan also commented, "She is the true Indian Goddess." One more comment read, "The most beautiful person in the world; always looking gorgeous." Some fans left comments like 'fashion icon' and 'evergreen beauty'.

The veteran actor has been mesmerising fans with her beauty and acting prowess since 1970s. Apart from her award-winning films, Rekha is also known for her hit songs. From Salam-e-Ishq Meri Jaan in Muqaddar Ka Sikandar to In Aankhon Ki Masti from Umrao Jaan, Rekha has featured in many iconic and evergreen Bollywood songs. The actor, who has not been seen in a movie for years now, is sometimes spotted at Bollywood parties and events.

In December 2022, fashion designer Manish Malhotra had celebrated his 56th birthday with a party that was attended by his close friends from the film industry, including Rekha, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Gauri Khan and Karan Johar. The designer had shared photos from the birthday bash on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Manish and Rekha were joined by Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actor Sridevi. In his caption, Manish Malhotra had written, “When friends drop in to bring in your birthday you feel special and when it's the one and only my most favourite Rekha ji and feels even more special."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.