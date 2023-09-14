Rekha exudes charm in suit-saree look, candidly slaps a man after posing with him. Fans say ‘now he won't take a bath'

Veteran actor Rekha never fails to exude charm in her stylish yet ageless avatar. On Wednesday, she attended the Global Spa Awards in a fushion attire and looked stunning enough to steal the spotlight from the younger celebrities at the event. As she posed for the photographers, designer Manish Malhotra helped her out with her outfit. She also candidly slapped a man after posing with him. Also read: Khoon Bhari Maang clocks 35 years: Rakesh Roshan reveals Rekha didn’t know horse riding, says, ‘My heart was pumping during the shoot’

Rekha with Manish Malhotra at an award event. (Varinder Chawla)

Rekha looked beautiful in the white dupatta tied like a saree over a silver kurta-churidaar in silk. She paired it with matching white and golden heels, traditional jewellery and makeup. A paparazzo shared a video of Rekha's appearance on Instagram and fans couldn't stop praising the 68-year-old.

Fans react to Rekha's appearance at the event

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote in humour, “He's so lucky. He got touched and slapped by Rekhaji. Ab woh nahi nahayga (now he won't take a bath).” Another commented, “He is lucky. He got touched by her.” Apart from those teasing the man hit by Rekha, many also praised her beauty. A fan wrote, “Just classy and elegant.” Another called her “Forever Legend”.

Another video of Rekha waving to photographers while entering the venue also earned her praise for how she looked. Commenting on the video, a fan wrote, “Legend... Today's generation will never match her aura.” Another said, “Evergreen Rekha ji ke saree n suits ki choice bahut achhi hai (her choice of sarees and suits is very good).” Many others called her “Evergreen beautiful” and “ eternal diva” in the comments section. A stunned fan also wrote, “How beautiful.”

Rekha's recent work

Earlier this year, Rekha was seen in a promotional video of a TV show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She recently grazed the cover of Vogue Arabia July/August 2023 issue in Manish Malhotra's outfits. Deepika Padukone said in the interview to the magazine about her, "Rekha’s aura is magnetic. She can effortlessly captivate an entire audience with just a glance, and her performances are a masterclass in acting." Shah Rukh Khan also told the magazine that Rekha's ‘charisma is unmatched’, and she leaves an indelible mark on every role she portrays.

