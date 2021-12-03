Rekha hugs Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma at their reception in Mumbai, gives them her blessings. Watch

Veteran actor Rekha attended the wedding reception of actor-couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures from the function held on Thursday night emerged on social media platforms of Rekha blessing, hugging and spending time with the newlyweds.

Rekha wore a cream coloured saree with golden design. She styled her look with traditional jewellery, tied her hair in a bun and decorated it with a flower garland. In a video, a surprised Aishwarya and Neil rushed towards Rekha and touched her feet. She was seen giving them her blessings and hugged the couple.

In another video, the actor was also seen standing between Neil and Aishwarya as their family members gathered around them. They also posed for pictures.

Several of the industry colleagues and friends of Neil and Aishwarya also clicked pictures with Rekha. Neil and Aishwarya's co-stars from their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin were also seen at the reception.

Actor Kishori Shahane Vij also shared a video from the wedding reception. It showed the couple walking by amid cheers from the guests. She captioned it, "And finally..it was the Evening .... Reception ceremony of the newlywed lovely couple. Neil-Aishwarya..@bhatt_neil @aisharma812 #reception #ceremony #marriage #heaven #heavenly #celebrationoflife."

Earlier this week, Neil and Aishwarya got married in Indore. The ceremony was attended by their family members and friends. Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya shared a bunch of posts from the ceremonies. Sharing the first pictures after her wedding, she captioned the post, "From 1 to 2. From ME to WE. From YOURS and MINE to OURS. We achieved TOGETHERNESS."

Meanwhile, Neil is known for essaying the role of ACP Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Aishwarya, who played the role of Pakhi, met Neil on the sets of the show.

Aishwarya has featured in serials including Meri Durga, Suryaputra Karn, and Madhuri Talkies. Neil has also featured in Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and played the character of Ranveer Singh Vaghela.

