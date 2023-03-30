Rekha wears white saree, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri calls her 'India’s most iconic woman' ahead of Dior event

Veteran actor Rekha met designer Maria Grazia Chiuri ahead of Dior's upcoming event in Mumbai. The Dior Fall 2023 show will be held on Thursday evening in the city. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Maria posted a picture as she posed with the actor. In the photo, Rekha draped a white saree and matching blouse. She opted for traditional jewellery and also carried a potli. (Also Read | Fans love Rekha's white saree and sneakers look, say 'she is looking so cool'. Watch) Rekha with designer Maria Grazia Chiuri and The Maharani Of Baroda Radhikaraje Gaekwad.

Maria opted for a black and cream outfit. The duo posed standing next to each other as they smiled for the camera. Sharing the picture, Maria captioned the post, "I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekha ji last night for the first time. India’s most iconic woman and incredible actress. I am so grateful you have joined us last night, it was a true honour."

Dior also shared the same picture with the caption, "The House has long held Indian culture in high esteem, and here the legendary actress Rekha is accompanied by @MariaGraziaChiuri ahead of the Dior Fall 23 show taking place on Thursday, March 30 at 8.30 pm IST, live from the symbolic setting of the Gateway of India, Mumbai."

Reacting to the posts, a fan wrote, "You met a living Goddess." Another person said, "The way Rekha has never not slayed every single day of her life, mother." "Rekha is the ultimate fashion icon. Period," read a comment. "Beauty of all time -Gorgeous Queen Rekha ji," commented an Instagram user. Another fan called the actor "legend Rekha".

In a video re-shared by Instagram user Diet Sabya, Maria said, "I met this unbelievable Indian..." When prompted that she met Rekha, Maria said, "I was so fascinated by her...she has a spiritual energy. I was so fascinated. I was like, 'Oh my God'. She has an energy that is incredible... I would like to have that energy."

Radhikaraje Gaekwad, The Maharani Of Baroda, also shared a photo as she posed with Rekha and Maria. The actor was seen wearing dark sunglasses along with her white saree. A part of her caption read, "Not every day one gets to meet heroic women that set the standard for their craft and a life of passionate, single-minded dedication. I met two such yesterday. Always an honour to meet Rekhaji, the epitome of grace and graciousness - your warmth, acknowledgment and encouragement humble me."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON