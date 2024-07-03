Remember the actor who played young Hrithik Roshan in Krrish? He's a doctor now

Mickey Dhamijani, who played the role of young Hrithik Roshan in the 2006 film Krrish, is no longer an actor. Nearly 20 years after the film's release, Mickey shared a video on Instagram recently, talking about his journey from an actor to an eye surgeon. Yes, the former actor is now a doctor! (Also Read | The superhero universe from Krrish to HanuMan: Is it time for Indian cinema to explore this genre?) Mickey Dhamijani poses with Hrithik Roshan on sets of Krrish in old photos.

Actor who played Hrithik Roshan in Krrish shares post

The video started with Mickey on a chair with eyedrops in his hand. The words in the clip read, "Patients: I have seen you before." Next, the video showed clips from Krrish featuring Mickey. Several old pictures also showed him posing with Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan as they smiled for the camera.

Mickey talks about his nearly two-decade-long journey

Sharing the clip, Mickey penned a long note, "Guess you've seen me before? (Eyes emoji) Oh, definitely, you have! I had the incredible opportunity to play Jr. Krrish and work alongside a super-talented cast in a film that was truly a joy to be part of. (Folded hands emoji). My journey from being a child actor to becoming an eye surgeon has been nothing short of amazing."

He also added, "The transition has been filled with wonderful experiences and exceptional learnings, shaping who I am today (glowing star and clapper board emojis). The lessons from my acting days continue to inspire my work in eye care, and I'm grateful for every step of this unique path. I could now be a superhero to your eye care (relieved face emoji)."

About Krrish

Krrish is a 2006 superhero film directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan. The film stars Hrithik Roshan in a dual role as father and son. It also features Priyanka Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah, Rekha, Sharat Saxena and Manini Mishra. A sequel to Koi Mil Gaya (2003), it is the second installment in the Krrish franchise.

Hrithik's upcoming film

Hrithik is currently gearing up for War 2 being directed by Ayan Mukerji. It will also star NTR Jr. The actors recently wrapped the first schedule for the film in Mumbai. The film is a sequel to the 2019 action-thriller film War, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Reportedly, the film also features Kiara Advani and is slated to release next year. However, an official announcement regarding the film's entire cast and release date is awaited.