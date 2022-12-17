Renuka Shahane says she often gets rejected at auditions: 'I don't understand the process'

Renuka Shahane has said that she often gets rejected for auditions these days and she also talked about why that happens. She added that she does not take the rejections too seriously. (Also read: Govinda Naam Mera review)

Renuka is currently receiving acclaim for her comic act in the new film Govinda Naam Mera. The film features Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Renuka essays the role of Vicky's wheelchair-bound mom in the film directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Asked about being rejected after auditions, Renuka told Prabhat Khabar, “That (being rejected after auditions) happens a lot. I want to understand the character from my director, but these days assistants of casting directors do that job. I do not understand that process, and that is why I cannot crack these auditions.”

She added, “I feel that I cannot give my hundred percent in these auditions, but I do not take the rejections too seriously. Neither do I think I am a bad actor - I am also a director and I find different actors. I know that it is not about the acting, but just that the actor may not be close to the character.”

Govinda Naam Mera also features Bhumi Pednekar. Talking about the film, Vicky had told PTI, “For me, this film is like my debut film because this is something I've never done before. It's only been seven years, but still I have not done anything like this before. It's a big test, it is like my first film. It might or might not work for me as an actor, and I'm really excited for that... as excited, I was for Masaan.” The film released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. It also stars Sayaji Shinde, and Dayanand Shetty.

Renuka started her acting journey with Tamacha in 1988 and soon bagged the Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Most recently, her directorial venture, Tribhanga was released. Starring Kajol, Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi, Tribhanga landed online in 2021 and was also written by Renuka.

