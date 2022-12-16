Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fans say Ranbir Kapoor's cameo in Govinda Naam Mera made it '10 times better,' Watch

Fans say Ranbir Kapoor's cameo in Govinda Naam Mera made it '10 times better,' Watch

bollywood
Published on Dec 16, 2022 03:57 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor also shared an additional scene with Vicky and Kiara in Govinda Naam Mera, and now fans have shared the clip on social media praising the cameo appearance.

Ranbir Kapoor surprised in a cameo appearance in the song 'Bijli' from Govinda Naam Mera.
Ranbir Kapoor surprised in a cameo appearance in the song 'Bijli' from Govinda Naam Mera.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ranbir Kapoor surprised audiences in a cameo appearance in Govinda Naam Mera song 'Bijli'. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, Govinda Naam Mera released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. As soon as fans discovered that Ranbir also appears as himself in another scene in the film, clips of the film were posted on Twitter where many gushed about his charming screen presence and overall impact on the film. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor give quirky twist to Raj Kapoor, Nargis' Barsaat pose on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar poster)

In the clip from the film that is shared on Twitter, Ranbir plays himself and shares a scene with Vicky and Kiara. Choreographer Ganesh Acharya also features in the scene. Ranbir says to both of them: "Mein ek film produce kar rha hu, director ko bol raha hu tum dono ko phone kare," (I am producing a film and will call the director to contact you both.) To this Vicky asks whether the role of the hero will be played by Ranbir. To this, Ranbir replies no and adds: "Ranveer Singh, tera favourite!" (his favourite actor Ranveer Singh) To this, both Kiara and Vicky respond promptly that their favourite is Ranbir. "Chal, chal... jhooth mat bol (," Ranbir replies.

A fan on Twiiter said, "Ranbir Kapoor cameo in #GovindaNaamMera was impressive as he made maximum impact in limited time." One fan wrote, "RK's presence made this song 10 times better with his effortless charm." Another said, "He easily ate the whole movie." “Ranbir Kapoor’s cameo was full superb seeti maar appearance,” said another comment. One fan also wrote, “#RanbirKapoor ‘s cameo in govinda naam mera >>>Such good acting even in a 2 minute cameo.”

Ranbir's last release was Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He starred with Alia Bhatt in the movie, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. He will be next seen with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next, titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film releases on March 8, 2023.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranbir kapoor
ranbir kapoor

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out